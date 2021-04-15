ASRock Launches AMD A620 Motherboards





To maximize the affordability of the AMD A620 platform, ASRock offers four models, including both 4 and 2 DIMMs motherboard layout options. If 4 DDR5 memory is a must for your next build, the A620M Pro RS will definitely be the number one choice. It offers a luxurious amount of USBs including Type-C for both front and rear panels, 3 M.2 Key-M onboard and 2 of which support PCIe Gen4 x4 to give multiple storage options. With a 6-layer PCB and Dr.MOS for Vcore design, A620M Pro RS can fully support the latest



For 2-DIMMs AM5 users, the ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2+ or A620M-HDV/M.2 is definitely the motherboard for you. Although both motherboards are targeted on the budget-friendly side of the spectrum, they still packed with all the exciting features such as 2 M.2 Key-M for NVMe SSD, USB 3.2 Type-C to support all those modern portable devices, and Dr.MOS design for Vcore to give better power and thermal efficiency for daily tasks, and with up to 6+1+1 power phases on the A620M-HDV/M.2+, light gaming is perfectly achievable with AMD Ryzen 7000X3D series processors with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology.

ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit the product page links below.