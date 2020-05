ASRock Launches AMD B550 Motherboard Range

ASRock introduces a premium Taichi model with a 16-power phase design with Dr.MOS VRMs – the ASRock B550 Taichi motherboard. Aside from a superior power design, the motherboard features large, passive heatsinks and 2oz Copper PCB for superior cooling and improved energy efficiency.The ASRock PG Velocita is a brand-new high-end product line under the Phantom Gaming family, the ASRock B550 PG Velocita motherboard packed full with uncompromised performance as well as relentless appearance. The PG Velocita packs speedy 2.5GbE LAN.ASRock’s B550 range of motherboards include everything from premium to entry-level, mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and ATX form-factors. Visit ASRock.com to learn more about the B550 Series motherboards.