ASRock Launches New Phantom Gaming Z790 Motherboards for 14th Gen Intel CPUs

BIOS Updates for 14th Gen Intel Core CPU Support on 600 and 700 Series motherboards

BIOS Updates for 14th Gen Intel Core CPU Support on 600 and 700 Series motherboards

ASRock will continuously update its 700 and 600 series motherboards with new BIOS to support 14th-generation products. Please visit the ASRock website to download the latest BIOS for your ASRock motherboard, and experience enhanced performance and improved stability.

The ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 NOVA WiFi is a new flagship gaming motherboard featuring a server-grade, low-loss 8-layer PCB with 2oz copper, 20+1+1 Phase SPS Dr.MOS (90Amp) VRMs and long-lasting 20K 105°C black capacitors that will truly unlock the full potential of any Intel® chip. The optimized board layout maximizes potential DDR5 overclocking to speeds of 8000MHz and more when paired with a premium DDR5 kit.Brand new WiFi 7 (802.11be) 2X2 connectivity is available, providing next-generation multi-gigabit throughput ideal for low-latency activities like cloud gaming and wireless VR headsets. A whopping six M.2 PCI-Express NVMe SSD sockets (1X Blazing Gen-5, 5X Hyper Gen-4) are available under toolless multi-layer aluminium M.2 heatsinks built into the motherboard, ensuring the greatest storage expansion opportunity for the most dedicated PC enthusiasts. An ARGB splitter cable and graphics card holder are also bundled in the package, for secure and adjustable installation.The ASRock CPU Indicator is built directly into the BIOS and is available with K-series Intel® 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Core processors. This quality analysis tool rates your CPU instantly by assigning points based on its performance and capabilities, helping users optimize overclocking settings for enhanced performance.Introducing the new Phantom Gaming mainstream motherboard that blends unparalleled gaming power and features, for incredible immersive action. Built using 16+1+1 Phase SPS Dr.MOS (90Amp) VRMs and long-lasting capacitors on an 8-layer low-loss PCB, it can provide maximum performance to any Intel® LGA1700 CPU. Performance enthusiasts can take DDR5 speeds to new extremes, unlocking the full memory potential of K-series processors.Five M.2 PCI-Express NVMe SSD sockets (1X Blazing Gen-5, 4X Hyper Gen-4) are available, ensuring supreme storage speeds and incredible expansion potential. New WiFi 7 (802.11be) 2X2 connectivity is also available on the Z790 Riptide WiFi untethering gaming rigs with newest and fastest WiFi connectivity.Empowering gamers with superb speeds with enhanced performance, ASRock introduces the Z790 Lightning WiFi. Despite its affordable target, it still uses a powerful 8-layer PCB and highly capable 16+1+1 phase Dr.MOS VRM to enhance stability and reliability. Connectivity includes a Killer E3100 2.5Gbps LAN and Killer AX1675 Wi-Fi 6E that provides superb wireless speeds. The Z790 Lightning WiFi also includes a toolless heatsink design for the M.2 SSDs.ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit the links below.