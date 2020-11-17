ASRock Launches PG Riptide Series Motherboards



ASRock X570S PG Riptide





ASRock B550 PG Riptide

AMD X570-based motherboards commonly require active chipset cooling, however with an AMD microcode update and BIOS fine-tuning by ASRock engineers, the ASRock X570S PG Riptide now offers a revolutionary fanless design to ensure a quieter operation and better reliability. Designed for uncompromising performance, PC enthusiasts will be drawn to the 10 phase VRM design using Dr.MOS IC's and 60A Power Choke on both X570S and B550 PG Riptide motherboards. This premium VRM design delivers smooth and plentiful power to even the most demanding 16-core AMD Ryzen CPUs for everyday gaming at the limit.In addition to offering two M.2 NVMe SSD slots, M.2 Armor, and one M.2 slot dedicated for Wi-Fi card, there's also plenty of internal and external USB ports for peripherals. ASRock Lightning Gaming Ports uniquely feature custom-engineered USB signal lanes to accommodate the latest gaming mice with ultra-high polling rates. Traditional USB signal design cannot fully support ultra-high report rate gaming peripherals, therefore limiting their performance and the user experience.Both the ASRock X570S PG Riptide and ASRock B550 PG Riptide motherboards come with Killer E3100 2.5Gbps Ethernet connectivity, which supports the Killer Prioritization Engine enabling the most reliable networking. The Killer Prioritization Engine can identify thousands of games, applications, and websites to prioritize games and the most demanding connectivity needs in real-time, offering uninterrupted online experiences with better throughput and lowest latency.Premium audio quality is crucial for a high-end gaming machine, with Nahimic Audio, ASRock ensures the X570S & B550 PG Riptide motherboards are geared with best-in-class sound. Whether you are using headphones, headset, or a set of speakers via USB, analogue or even HDMI, Nahimic Audio offers you the most engaging listening experience.A graphics card holder is bundled with both ASRock X570S PG Riptide and ASRock B550 PG Riptide motherboards. Its universal design ensures even the heaviest graphics cards can be held securely in the chassis. Simply attach it to your motherboard and chassis with the provided screws, and then slide the holder to the required height to support your graphics card.To learn more, visit the product page links below.