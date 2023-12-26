ASRock Launches Phantom Gaming PGO27QSA QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

The PGO27QSA series features a 27-inch QHD (2560 × 1440) flat QD-OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GTG) response time, minimizing motion blur and ghosting during fast-paced gameplay. Whether playing FPS, MOBA, or other competitive titles, gamers can enjoy smooth, responsive visuals that help them react with confidence in every critical moment.Beyond outstanding gaming performance, the PGO27QSA series also delivers exceptional color accuracy. With 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and Delta E < 2 factory calibration, the monitors provide vivid, accurate, and consistent color reproduction for gaming, entertainment, and content creation. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium further enhances the gaming experience by reducing screen tearing and stuttering for smoother, more immersive gameplay.Designed for long-term comfort, the PGO27QSA series features a fully ergonomic stand with height, swivel, tilt, and pivot adjustments, allowing users to easily customize the optimal viewing position for gaming, working, or everyday use. The monitors also offer flexible connectivity with two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, and a headphone output, ensuring broad compatibility with PCs, gaming consoles, and other multimedia devices.In addition to the signature Phantom Gaming black edition, ASRock also introduces the PGO27QSA-W in a stylish Minimal White finish. Offering the same premium performance in a clean, modern design, the white edition gives gamers greater flexibility to complement minimalist desktop setups while expressing their own personal style.For more information, visit the product links below.