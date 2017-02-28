ASRock Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC Graphics Card

Excellent Performance Mainstream PC Builds

Quick Specifications

Graphics: Radeon RX 5600 XT

Boost Clock: Up to 1750 MHz

Game Clock: 1615 MHz

Base Clock: 1420 MHz

Memory: 6GB GDDR6, Up to 14 Gbps Speed

Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe connector

Output Ports: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort

Dimension: 279.9 x 117.7 x 52.4 mm