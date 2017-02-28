ASRock Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC Graphics Card

ASRock has launched the new Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC triple-fan graphics card. The Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC features ASRock's new styled shroud design with upgraded cooling fins, AMD's second-generation Radeon RX 5600 XT 7nm GPU, plus 6GB 192-bit GDDR6 memory and PCI Express 4.0 bus. The ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC graphics card provides excellent overclocking settings, which enables users to enjoy a smooth 1080p gaming experience.
Excellent Performance Mainstream PC BuildsThe ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC comes with a factory default GPU base/game/boost clock settings of 1420/1615/1750 MHz respectively. The boost clock setting is 4% higher than the reference model. Furthermore, the clock frequency of GDDR6 memory is set as 1750 MHz, which is 17% faster than AMD's memory default value 1500 MHz. The graphics card is PCIe 4.0-ready, ideal to be paired with AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU systems and ASRock B550 and X570 motherboards.
New Style, Supreme Cooling PerformanceASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC graphics card features a new style of triple-fan cooler. Using a special laser engraving and concentric polishing treatment on fan labels, the entire ID design has a fresh and attractive exterior. The cooler's three 80mm fans support 0dB silent cooling technology which stops spinning at low loads for silent operation.
Gaming Experiences Beyond OthersThe new Challenger Pro Series extends the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT series graphics card product line. With a comprehensive array of features, the triple-fan 2.7-slot thick cooler is designed for gaming and overclocking with superb stability and performance.
Quick Specifications
Graphics: Radeon RX 5600 XT
Boost Clock: Up to 1750 MHz
Game Clock: 1615 MHz
Base Clock: 1420 MHz
Memory: 6GB GDDR6, Up to 14 Gbps Speed
Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe connector
Output Ports: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort
Dimension: 279.9 x 117.7 x 52.4 mm
ASRock did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the graphics card. Learn more about the new ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC at ASRock.com.