ASRock Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC Graphics Card

Quick Specifications

Graphics: Radeon RX 5600 XT

Boost Clock: Up to 1750 MHz

Game Clock: 1615 MHz

Base Clock: 1420 MHz

Memory: 6GB GDDR6, Up to 14 Gbps Speed

Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe connector

Output Ports: 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort

Dimension: 279.9 x 117.7 x 52.4 mm

The ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC comes with a factory default GPU base/game/boost clock settings of 1420/1615/1750 MHz respectively. The boost clock setting is 4% higher than the reference model. Furthermore, the clock frequency of GDDR6 memory is set as 1750 MHz, which is 17% faster than AMD's memory default value 1500 MHz. The graphics card is PCIe 4.0-ready, ideal to be paired with AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU systems and ASRock B550 and X570 motherboards.ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC graphics card features a new style of triple-fan cooler. Using a special laser engraving and concentric polishing treatment on fan labels, the entire ID design has a fresh and attractive exterior. The cooler's three 80mm fans support 0dB silent cooling technology which stops spinning at low loads for silent operation.The new Challenger Pro Series extends the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT series graphics card product line. With a comprehensive array of features, the triple-fan 2.7-slot thick cooler is designed for gaming and overclocking with superb stability and performance.ASRock did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the graphics card. Learn more about the new ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger Pro 6G OC at ASRock.com