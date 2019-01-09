ASRock Launches Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Featuring Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and Challenger Models

ASRock launches its line-up of AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards including the Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and Challenger product series. Starting with the high-end model ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC, two mid-tier cards namely the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC and RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 16G OC, and a mainstream model with the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC.
ASRock's AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards leverage 7nm process technology and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and support the DirectX 12 Ultimate software standard and hardware-accelerated raytracing. The product line features 16GB of 256-bit GDDR6 memory, and also supports the latest PCI Express 4.0 bus standard. It adopts ASRock's custom "Striped Axial Fan" and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync LEDs, with outstanding pre-overclocked GPU clock settings and rich additional features. The performance of ASRock's AMD Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards provide gamers with an excellent 4K gaming experience.
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC
The top-tier ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC graphics card uses the triple-fan Taichi 3X cooling system to provide powerful cooling performance, and unique ARGB Taichi halo, side and back LED lighting effects that support ASRock Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize lighting effects. The metal frame and backplate prevent the PCB from bending, and the Dual BIOS option allows users to freely choose their favourite BIOS settings. With its excellent performance and rich features, ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC graphics card is the premium choice for power users.
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT/6800 Phantom Gaming D 16G OC
The mid-level ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC and Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics cards use the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system to provide great heat dissipation. The reinforced metal frame and backplate prevent the board from bending. The ARGB fan and the side ARGB LED board support Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize the lighting effects. These special selling points, coupled with the cool black and red colour appearance, make ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming series graphics cards ideal to meet the core needs of gamers.
ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC
The mainstream ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC graphics card uses a triple-fan thermal design, which provides superb cooling performance, and also has a side ARGB LED panel that supports Polychrome SYNC to allow users to customize the lighting effects. These practical designs make the ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC graphics card the most suitable product for mainstream customers.
