ASRock Launches Radeon RX 6700 XT Series Graphics Cards

ASRock today announced its AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT series graphics cards. The new products include the high-end, triple-fan AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC, the mid-range, triple-fan AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC, and the mainstream dual-fan AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB graphics cards.
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming
The high-end ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC graphics card uses the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system to provide efficient heat dissipation, and the reinforced metal frame and backplate prevent the board from bending. The ARGB fan, the side ARGB LED board, and ARGB pin-header all support ASRock Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to fully customize and control the lighting effects. These special features, coupled with the cool black and red colour scheme and pre-overclocked default settings, make the ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming 12GB OC graphics card ideal to meet the core needs of gamers.
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro
The mid-range ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC graphics card also leverages 7nm process technology and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. It features a triple-fan cooler and ASRock's exclusive Striped Axial Fans, which deliver superior heat dissipation. The metal backplate provides strength to prevent damage to the PCB, and the high-quality Super Alloy Graphics Card components help ensure stable, long-term operation. These useful features, coupled with excellent factory-preset overclocking, make the ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC graphics card a premium choice for users who value energy-efficient operation.
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D
The mainstream ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB graphics card also leverages the energy-efficient 7nm process technology and is equipped with a dual-fan cooler with ASRock's exclusive Striped Axial Fans that provide superior airflow. The graphics card uses the Ultra-fit Heat pipe to maximize thermal contact area for efficient heat dissipation, and a metal backplate and high-quality Super Alloy Graphics Card components for quiet, reliable operation. These practical designs make the ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB graphics card an ideal offering for mainstream users.
ASRock did not provide information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Full specifications to be revealed at a later date. For more information, please visit the following product page links below.
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming 12GB OC
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC
ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger G 12GB