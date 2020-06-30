ASRock Launches Z590 OC Formula Motherboard

ASRock announces the return of the OC Formula Series motherboard lineup with the new overclocker-designed ASRock Z590 OC Formula motherboard designed for the 11th generation Intel Core processors. For years, ASRock has set the standard for overclocking with its previous OC Formula motherboards and its engineers have learned from world-renowned overclocker Nick Shih, diligently studying what they need to break world records and perform their best.
Designed for Extreme OverclockingBack by popular demand from overclockers, the ASRock Z590 OC Formula is filled with overclocking-oriented features including SMD Type DIMM Slots, a 12-layer server-grade PCB, and 16 power phase 90A smart power stage technology.
ASRock's SMD DIMM Slots help reduce signal loss, as well as improve RAM stability under high frequency so you can maximize your memory overclocking potential. The 12-layer server-grade PCB prevents PCB bending and improves signal integrity, giving a higher performance as well as system stability. Smart power stage technologies are optimized for monitoring the current and temperature of each power phase which means the CPU gets a smooth supply of power resulting in enhanced overclocking performance and capability.
The ASRock Z590 OC Formula also comes with an OLED display for easy monitoring and an OC button for easy overclocking control.
Overclocking and Gaming In OneAside from industry-leading specifications for overclocking, the ASRock Z590 OC Formula also packs the latest technologies for gaming. The motherboard features WiFi 6E technology, onboard 2.5GbE LAN, USB 3.2 Gen2 headers to enable 20Gb/s transfer speeds for USB devices. The ASRock Z590 OC Formula has ESS 9218 DAC Wima audio caps built-in delivers true HiFi audio without distortion to give crystal clear audio quality, and with the 112dB THD+N there is support for higher impedance for up to 600ohm using headphones.
Learn more about the ASRock Z590 OC Formula motherboard at ASRock.com