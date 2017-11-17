ASRock announces a brand-new compact AMD-powered mini PC the ASRock Mars 4000U Series. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series processor, the Mars 4000U is deemed the worlds thinnest AMD mini-PC with exceptional performance. The mini-PC supports dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz memory of up to 64GB for multitasking and productivity capabilities. The ASRock Mars 4000U also comes equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi 6 wireless solution. It has a PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD slot and a 2.5 drive bay for storage. It uses a slim and compact 0.7-litre chassis thats just 26mm in height. It has a stand for space-saving vertical placement. The Mars 4000U mini-PCs also supports standard VESA mount for users to mount it behind the VESA-supporting displays.
Features
AMD Ryzen 4000U Series APU
Dual-Channel DDR4-3200MHz Memory
HDMI, D-Sub
Ultra M.2 2280 Slot (NVMe)
2.5" SATA 6Gb Hard Drive
M.2 For Wi-Fi
1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C
4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A + 2 x USB 2.0
SD Card Reader
Quick Specs
CPU:
- ASRock Mars 4800U: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (8C16T, Turbo 4.2GHz)
- ASRock Mars 4500U: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (6C6T, Turbo 4.0GHz)
- ASRock Mars 4300U: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (4C4T, Turbo 3.7GHz)
Cooling:
- Integrate Proprietary Fansink
Memory:
- Supports 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)
Graphics:
- AMD Radeon Graphics
Display Outputs:
- 1 x HDMI ([email protected])
- 1 x D-Sub (1920x1080)
Audio:
- Realtek ALC233-VB2
- 1 x Line Out
- 1 x Microphone
Front USB Ports:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (5Gbps)
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (5Gbps)
- 2 x USB 2.0
Rear USB Ports:
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
Storage:
- 1x Ultra M.2 (2280) PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA 6Gb
- 1 x SATA 6Gb 2.5-inch 7mm/9.5mm Hard Drive
- 1 x SD Card Reader
LAN:
- 1 x RJ45 Gigabit LAN
Wireless:
- 1 x M.2 (key E 2230) Slot for Wi-Fi + BT Module
- Intel® AX200 Wi-Fi 6 Module
Power Unit:
- 65W/19V Adapter
Dimension:
- 194 x 150 x 26 mm (~0.7L)
Mounting:
- VESA Mount
- Stand
Learn more about the ASRock Mars 4000U Series at ASRock.com.
Source: ASRock