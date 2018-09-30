ASRock Presents Limited Edition Z490 AQUA Flagship Motherboard

ASRock presents the limited edition Z490 AQUA flagship motherboard with a limited production quantity of just 999 units like the X570 AQUA motherboard. The AQUA edition motherboard is ASRocks most feature-packed motherboard and comes with a monoblock for custom water cooling much like GIGABYTEs XTREME WATERFORCE motherboards. The ASRock Z490 AQUA packs a 16-power phase design using 90A Dr.MOS and 2oz Copper PCBs to deliver up to 95% VRM efficiency. Together with the monoblock, the Z490 AQUA maintains cool and stable even under heavy loads and overclocking.
Uncompromised Build QualityBeing ASRocks flagship Z490 motherboard, the Z490 AQUA sports a metallic armour with highlights of vibrant RGB lighting. The motherboard is also prepped for PCI-Express Gen4 support for the next-generation Intel processors.
Build-in OLED DisplayThe ASRock Z490 AQUA sports a built-in OLED display on the visible side of the rear I/O shield which can display different reports including CPU voltage, CPU temperature, system fan speed, system status, and POST status.
Blazing Fast ConnectivityThe Z490 AQUA sports Intel Thunderbolt 3 connectivity in a USB-C interface supporting bandwidth speeds of up to 40 Gb/s. The motherboard also packs the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution and AQUANTIA AQtion 10Gbps LAN networking.
AQUA Water Cooling Pack
The ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard comes bundled with a set of water cooling fittings that are suitable for hard tube piping which is widely used by advanced builders.
High-Fidelity AudioOnboard ESS9218 DAC delivers true HiFi audio without distortion to give crystal clear audio quality, and with the 112dB THD+N there is support for higher impedance for up to 600ohm using headphones. Practical WIMA audio caps optimize the sound when working on high-end audio applications to satisfy even the pickiest audiophiles. The Nahimic Audio experience gives vibrant and rich quality whether you are using USB, Wi-Fi, analog, or HDMI outputs, and through the active dashboard interface users can tweak surround sound, voice, bass, and treble to their listening preferences.
ASRock did not reveal the pricing of the Z490 AQUA. To learn more, visit ASRock.com.
Source: ASRock