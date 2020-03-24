ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White Edition Unveiled

ASRock unveils its first white-coloured graphics card - the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White 24GB OC. The Taichi White Edition graphics card is designed to complement white-themed PC configurations, using white-themed motherboards such as the likes of the ASRock Z790 Taichi Carrara and ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara. The ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White 24GB OC shares the same specifications as the standard Taichi model. ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. The standard Taichi model is currently priced at £1,299.95, the white version would likely be more expensive.
Press Release
ASRock today announced its first white graphics card, the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White 24GB OC. This graphics card is powered by the high-end AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU and features 24GB GDDR6 memory, as well as ASRock's latest technologies. With outstanding performance and an exquisite white aesthetic, this graphics card is perfect for hardcore gamers and professional creators looking to build a high-performance, white-themed PC.
The new graphics card is built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 3 architecture with chiplet technology. AMD RDNA 3 architecture delivers up to 54% more performance-per-watt than AMD RDNA 2, features the world's fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/s, and offers up to 96 new unified compute units and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology. It also delivers increased AI performance and architected compute units with second-generation raytracing technology that provides higher raytracing architectural performance in select titles versus a prior-generation AMD graphics card with AMD RDNA 2 architecture.
The graphics card's surface features a pearlescent white coating that provides an exceptional visual and tactile experience. The metal frame and backplate are also coated with the same treatment, ensuring a unified color scheme and experience throughout the whole product. With its striking aesthetics, the graphics card is sure to become a focal point of any white-themed PC.
In addition, the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White 24GB OC graphics card supports various ASRock exclusive features such as the three Striped Ring Fans and the Ultra-fit Heatpipe for great cooling efficiency, a metal frame and a metal backplate for stronger construction, the Polychrome SYNC technology for customizable fancy ARGB lighting effects, and the Dual BIOS for users to choose their favorite VBIOS settings.
With all these premium specifications and exclusive features, the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White 24GB OC graphics card is undoubtedly a premium choice for power users who would like to create a high-performance, white-themed PC.
Specifications and Features
Boost Clock: Up to 2680 MHz / 20 Gbps
Game Clock: 2510 MHz / 20 Gbps
24GB GDDR6 on 384-Bit Memory Bus
3 x 8-pin Power Connectors
3 x DisplayPort 2.1 / 1 x HDMI 2.1
Polychrome SYNC
Taichi 3X Cooling System
ARGB Backplate
Reinforced Metal Frame
Dual BIOS
22 Power Phase Design
110/100/110mm Striped Ring Fans
Learn more about the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi White OC at the ASRock website.