ASRock Release BIOS Update To Support Ryzen 5000 Series Processors

With AMDs launch of the next-generation AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors which will be available to purchase this 5th of November, ASRock releases the latest BIOS version for its AMD X570, B550, and A520 motherboards to support the next-generation AMD Ryzen processors. The latest BIOS are now available at the corresponding product page of the ASRock X570, B550, and A520 motherboards. See the list of the released latest BIOS version below.
Motherboard | BIOS Version
ASRock X570 Creator | P3.00
ASRock X570 Taichi | P3.40
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X | P3.40
ASRock X570 Steel Legend | P3.00
ASRock X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax | P3.00
ASRock X570 Extreme4 | P3.00
ASRock X570 Extreme4 WiFi ax | P3.00
ASRock X570 Pro4 | P3.20
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 | P3.20
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax | P3.20
ASRock X570M Pro4 | P3.00
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 | P2.60
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4S | P3.20
ASRock B550 Taichi | P1.30
ASRock B550 PG Velocita | P1.20
ASRock B550 Extreme4 | P1.20
ASRock B550 Steel Legend | P1.20
ASRock B550M Steel Legend | P1.20
ASRock B550 Pro4 | P1.20
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 | P1.20
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac | P1.20
ASRock B550M Pro4 | P1.20
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax | P1.20
ASRock B550M-ITX/ac | P1.10
ASRock B550M-HDV | P1.20
ASRock A520M Pro4 | P1.10
ASRock A520M-HDV | P1.10
ASRock A520M-HVS | P1.10
ASRock A520M/ac | P1.10
ASRock A520M-HDVP | P1.20
ASRock A520M-HDVP/DASH | P1.10
ASRock A520M-ITX/ac | P1.10
How To Update BIOSASRock X570, B550, and A520 motherboard users can download and automatically update the BIOS via the ASRock App Shop application. Simply check for BIOS updates, select and latest BIOS version to download and update. Users can also manually update the BIOS by downloading the latest version at the ASRock website and flash BIOS using a flash drive.
