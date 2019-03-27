ASRock Releases BIOS Update For Intel 600 Series Motherboards For Upcoming Intel CPUs

ASRock has announced BIOS updates for its Intel 600 series motherboards to support the soon-released Intel desktop processors. ASRock has been completely dedicated to EZ update/setting. As the first generation of LGA1700 socket motherboards, most ASRock Intel® 600 series motherboards are equipped with BIOS flashback button that allow users to update BIOS with USB Flash Drive easily. Furthermore, ASRock added the Auto Driver Installer (ADI) to the newest BIOS of all Intel® 600 series motherboards. ADI ensures the ability of Ethernet connection and provides a convenient way to install all drivers needed without any annoying application lifted in your OS. That is to say, no need to worry about not having the CD ROM for support CD, and you could set the system just in a blink.
The latest BIOS update will be available to download from our website or simply updated through ASRock APP Shop.
Z690 Chipset
Model Name / BIOS Version
ASRock Z690 AQUA OC / 9.01
ASRock Z690 AQUA / 9.01
ASRock Z690 Taichi / 12.01
ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition / 12.01
ASRock Z690 PG Velocita / 11.01
ASRock Z690 Extreme / 8.01
ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E / 8.01
ASRock Z690 Steel Legend/D5 / 7.01
ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E/D5 / 7.01
ASRock Z690 Steel Legend / 8.01
ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E / 8.01
ASRock Z690 PG Riptide / 8.01
ASRock Z690 Pro RS / 9.02
ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 / 10.01
ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4/D5 / 8.01
ASRock Z690M PG Riptide/D5 / 6.01
ASRock Z690M Phantom Gaming4 / 9.02
ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 / 10.01
ASRock Z690M-ITX/ax / 8.02
H670 Chipset
Model Name / BIOS Version
ASRock H670 Steel Legend / 9.02
ASRock H670 PG Riptide / 9.02
ASRock H670M Pro RS / 8.02
ASRock H670M-ITX/ax / 8.02
B660 Chipset
Model Name / BIOS Version
ASRock B660 Steel Legend / 6.04
ASRock B660 Pro RS / 10.03
ASRock B660M Steel Legend / 7.03
ASRock B660M Pro RS/D5 / 3.04
ASRock B660M PG Riptide / 2.03
ASRock B660M Pro RS / 7.01
ASRock B660M Pro RS/AX / 2.02
ASRock B660M Phantom Gaming4 / 5.01
ASRock B660M-HDV / 9.01
ASRock B660M-HDVP/D5 / 4.04
ASRock B660M-HDVP/D5 R2.0 / 3.04
ASRock B660M-ITX/ac / 4.04
ASRock B660M-ITX/eDP / 3.04
H610 Chipset
Model Name / BIOS Version
ASRock H610M/ac / 9.01
ASRock H610M-HDV/M.2 / 9.01
ASRock H610M-HDV / 6.02
ASRock H610M-HVS / 6.02
ASRock H610M-HDV/M.2 R2.0 / 2.01
ASRock H610M-HVS/M.2 R2.0 / 2.01
ASRock H610M-HDVP/D5 / 4.04
ASRock H610M-HDVP/D5 R2.0 / 4.04
ASRock H610M-ITX/ac / 4.04
ASRock H610M-ITX/eDP / 2.04
Find your Intel® 600 series model and download the new BIOS at the ASRock website.
Source: ASRock