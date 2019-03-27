ASRock Releases BIOS Update For Intel 600 Series Motherboards For Upcoming Intel CPUs

Z690 Chipset

H670 Chipset

B660 Chipset

H610 Chipset

Model Name / BIOS VersionASRock Z690 AQUA OC / 9.01ASRock Z690 AQUA / 9.01ASRock Z690 Taichi / 12.01ASRock Z690 Taichi Razer Edition / 12.01ASRock Z690 PG Velocita / 11.01ASRock Z690 Extreme / 8.01ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E / 8.01ASRock Z690 Steel Legend/D5 / 7.01ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E/D5 / 7.01ASRock Z690 Steel Legend / 8.01ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E / 8.01ASRock Z690 PG Riptide / 8.01ASRock Z690 Pro RS / 9.02ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 / 10.01ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4/D5 / 8.01ASRock Z690M PG Riptide/D5 / 6.01ASRock Z690M Phantom Gaming4 / 9.02ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 / 10.01ASRock Z690M-ITX/ax / 8.02Model Name / BIOS VersionASRock H670 Steel Legend / 9.02ASRock H670 PG Riptide / 9.02ASRock H670M Pro RS / 8.02ASRock H670M-ITX/ax / 8.02Model Name / BIOS VersionASRock B660 Steel Legend / 6.04ASRock B660 Pro RS / 10.03ASRock B660M Steel Legend / 7.03ASRock B660M Pro RS/D5 / 3.04ASRock B660M PG Riptide / 2.03ASRock B660M Pro RS / 7.01ASRock B660M Pro RS/AX / 2.02ASRock B660M Phantom Gaming4 / 5.01ASRock B660M-HDV / 9.01ASRock B660M-HDVP/D5 / 4.04ASRock B660M-HDVP/D5 R2.0 / 3.04ASRock B660M-ITX/ac / 4.04ASRock B660M-ITX/eDP / 3.04Model Name / BIOS VersionASRock H610M/ac / 9.01ASRock H610M-HDV/M.2 / 9.01ASRock H610M-HDV / 6.02ASRock H610M-HVS / 6.02ASRock H610M-HDV/M.2 R2.0 / 2.01ASRock H610M-HVS/M.2 R2.0 / 2.01ASRock H610M-HDVP/D5 / 4.04ASRock H610M-HDVP/D5 R2.0 / 4.04ASRock H610M-ITX/ac / 4.04ASRock H610M-ITX/eDP / 2.04