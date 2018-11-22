ASRock Releases New BIOS To Support AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series CPUs

Last week, GIGABYTE released new BIOS for its AMD X570, B550, A520, X470, and B450 motherboards to support the newly released AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors. ASRock followed shortly and announces the release of new BIOS updates to support the AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors with AMD Radeon graphics. The new CPUs to be supported include the Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G, Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G, Ryzen 7 PRO 5750GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G, and Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE APUs.
As of this writing, ASRock was able to release new BIOS versions for their X570, B550, B450, and A520 motherboard line-up. ASRock also released new BIOS for the DeskMini X300 and Jupiter X300 Mini-PCs that support AMD Ryzen processors. The latest BIOS for AMD motherboards and AMD Ryzen-powered Mini-PCs are now available on the product page for download. Users can also use the ASRock App Shop for easy BIOS updates.
See motherboard and mini-PC model and corresponding updated BIOS version below.