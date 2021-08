ASRock Releases New BIOS To Support AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series CPUs

As of this writing, ASRock was able to release new BIOS versions for their X570, B550, B450, and A520 motherboard line-up. ASRock also released new BIOS for the DeskMini X300 and Jupiter X300 Mini-PCs that support AMD Ryzen processors. The latest BIOS for AMD motherboards and AMD Ryzen-powered Mini-PCs are now available on the product page for download. Users can also use the ASRock App Shop for easy BIOS updates.See motherboard and mini-PC model and corresponding updated BIOS version below.