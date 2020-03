ASRock Releases vBIOS Update for RX 5600 XT Series Supporting 14Gbps Memory Clock

How To Update vBIOS

1- Download the vBIOS file and right-click on it to choose the "Extract all".2- Extract Compressed folders.3- start your computer and make sure AMD driver “Radeon Software” is active after entering OS.4- Double click the "Update" file and the vBIOS update procedures start.5- After vBIOS update is finished, it will show "SUCCESS: Restart System To Complete VBIOS Update".6- Press any key and reboot your system to finish the BIOS update procedures.7- Re-install the AMD Radeon graphics driver on your system.