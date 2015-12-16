ASRock Releases vBIOS Update for RX 5600 XT Series Supporting 14Gbps Memory Clock

ASRock announces new VBIOS versions for its Radeon RX 5600 XT Series graphics cards to support the higher 14 Gbps memory clock speed. ASRock released three Radeon RX 5600 XT models namely the Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC, Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC, and Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC, all of which come with 12 Gbps memory clock out-of-the-box. The new vBIOS update will enable the three models to support 14 Gbps memory clock, delivering enhanced gaming performance.
The latest vBIOS is developed by the ASRock R&D team, bringing superior memory speed for the ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards. The latest vBIOS version is now available for download at the ASRock website, see the links below.
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC: vBIOS Version L12
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC: vBIOS Version L08
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC: vBIOS Version L12
How To Update vBIOS1- Download the vBIOS file and right-click on it to choose the "Extract all".
2- Extract Compressed folders.
3- start your computer and make sure AMD driver Radeon Software is active after entering OS.
4- Double click the "Update" file and the vBIOS update procedures start.
5- After vBIOS update is finished, it will show "SUCCESS: Restart System To Complete VBIOS Update".
6- Press any key and reboot your system to finish the BIOS update procedures.
7- Re-install the AMD Radeon graphics driver on your system.
Source: ASRock (Press Release)