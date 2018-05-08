ASRock Reveals Windows 11 Compatibility List

ASRock reveals both Intel and AMD motherboards support list for Windows 11 and provides a helpful guide to motherboard fTPM activation. To use Windows 11, TPM 2.0 is required. However, TPM 2.0 verification can be passed by firmware TPM (fTPM) built-in BIOS, which means TPM 2.0 hardware module is not necessary for Windows 11. For ASRock motherboard users interested in trying the latest Windows 11 operating system, users can simply activate the fTPM function in the BIOS without installing a TPM module. Check out the list of motherboard platforms with fTPM below along with a helpful guide in activating fTPM in the BIOS.
Intel PlatformIntel Motherboard Support List
Generation / Supported Chipset
Intel 100 series* / Z170, H170, B150, H110
Intel 200 series* / Z270, H270, B250
Intel 300 series / Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, H310, H310C
Intel 400 series / Z490, H470, B460, H410
Intel 500 series / Z590, B560, H510, H570
Intel X299 series / X299
*Intel PTT is supported. The actual support may be varied based on the official release of Windows 11 by Microsoft.
Intel CPU Support List
How to Enable Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT) in BIOS
1 In the BIOS, go to "Security page" to find the "Intel Platform Trust Technology" option.
2 - Enabled "Intel Platform Trust Technology" under UEFI BIOS
AMD PlatformAMD Motherboard Support List
Generation / Supported Chipset
*AM4 300 series / X399, X370, B350, A320
*AM4 400 series / X470, B450
AM4 500 series / X570, B550, A520
TRX40 series / TRX40
*The actual support may be varied based on the official release of Windows 11 by Microsoft.
AMD CPU Support List
How to Enable fTPM in BIOS
1 - Go to "Advanced" \ "CPU Configuration" page to find [AMD fTPM switch].
2 - Adjust "AMD fTPM switch" option to [AMD CPU fTPM].
For more information, please check out ASRocks guide here.