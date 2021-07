ASRock Reveals Windows 11 Compatibility List

Intel Platform

*Intel PTT is supported. The actual support may be varied based on the official release of Windows 11 by Microsoft.

AMD Platform

*The actual support may be varied based on the official release of Windows 11 by Microsoft.

Generation / Supported ChipsetIntel 100 series* / Z170, H170, B150, H110Intel 200 series* / Z270, H270, B250Intel 300 series / Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, H310, H310CIntel 400 series / Z490, H470, B460, H410Intel 500 series / Z590, B560, H510, H570Intel X299 series / X2991 In the BIOS, go to "Security page" to find the "Intel Platform Trust Technology" option.2 - Enabled "Intel Platform Trust Technology" under UEFI BIOSGeneration / Supported Chipset*AM4 300 series / X399, X370, B350, A320*AM4 400 series / X470, B450AM4 500 series / X570, B550, A520TRX40 series / TRX401 - Go to "Advanced" \ "CPU Configuration" page to find [AMD fTPM switch].2 - Adjust "AMD fTPM switch" option to [AMD CPU fTPM].For more information, please check out ASRocks guide here