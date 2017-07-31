ASRock Taichi Razer Edition Motherboards with Razer Chroma RGB Lighting

ASRock announced a new partnership with Razer, presenting the new ASRock Taichi Razer Edition line of gaming motherboards featuring natively integrated Razer Chroma RGB lighting. Razer Chroma is the worlds largest RGB lighting ecosystem featuring support for over 500 devices, 150 game integrations, and more than 15 million users worldwide. The new ASRock Taichi Razer Edition motherboards feature universal compatibility with all Razer Chroma-enabled devices.
"We've been so excited to make the ASRock Taichi Razer Edition debut. The sense of Razer sublimates it into a part of gamers' religion," said Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit. "Razer knows well about elements gamers looking for and makes everything fall into place!"
"We're incredibly excited to work with ASRock to enable native Razer Chroma RGB integration with thousands of devices," Says Kushal Tandon, Director of Marketing (Software) at Razer, "The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition motherboard is the ultimate control center for all things Chroma RGB."
"We are thrilled ASRock and Razer chose to utilize the AMD X570 and B550 chipsets in their inaugural motherboard, the Taichi Razer Edition," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. "With the AMD 500 Series chipsets and the recently released Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, AMD has focused on delivering the ultimate experience to gamers. ASRock and Razer have done the same here, creating an ideal blend of performance and style."
"We're incredibly excited to work with ASRock to enable native Razer Chroma RGB integration with thousands of devices," Says Kushal Tandon, Director of Marketing (Software) at Razer, "The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition motherboard is the ultimate control center for all things Chroma RGB."
"We are thrilled ASRock and Razer chose to utilize the AMD X570 and B550 chipsets in their inaugural motherboard, the Taichi Razer Edition," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. "With the AMD 500 Series chipsets and the recently released Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, AMD has focused on delivering the ultimate experience to gamers. ASRock and Razer have done the same here, creating an ideal blend of performance and style."
ASRock Taichi Razer Edition Motherboard
The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition will be released with two chipset versions, AMD X570 and B550, featuring supports for the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. Both motherboards RGB lighting will be controlled by Razer Synapse 3 instead of ASRock Polychrome RGB. Both motherboards feature Killer Ethernet E3100 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, both supporting Killer DoubleShot Pro for low-latency gaming.
The ASRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition and B550 Taichi Razer Edition motherboards come with a plethora of features worthy of a premium flagship motherboard model. This includes Nahimic Audio for immersive gaming audio, a sturdy backplate that strengthens the motherboard and enables it to support heavy coolers and graphics cards, PCIe 4.0 with PCIe 4.0 Clock Generator that provides better PCIe 4.0 overclocking performance, and ASRocks Ultimate Power Design.
To learn more about the ASRock Taichi Razer Edition motherboards, please visit the following product page links below.
ASRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition
ASRock B550 Taichi Razer Edition