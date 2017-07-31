ASRock Taichi Razer Edition Motherboards with Razer Chroma RGB Lighting

"We've been so excited to make the ASRock Taichi Razer Edition debut. The sense of Razer sublimates it into a part of gamers' religion," said Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit. "Razer knows well about elements gamers looking for and makes everything fall into place!"



"We're incredibly excited to work with ASRock to enable native Razer Chroma RGB integration with thousands of devices," Says Kushal Tandon, Director of Marketing (Software) at Razer, "The ASRock Taichi Razer Edition motherboard is the ultimate control center for all things Chroma RGB."



"We are thrilled ASRock and Razer chose to utilize the AMD X570 and B550 chipsets in their inaugural motherboard, the Taichi  Razer Edition," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. "With the AMD 500 Series chipsets and the recently released Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, AMD has focused on delivering the ultimate experience to gamers. ASRock and Razer have done the same here, creating an ideal blend of performance and style."

ASRock Taichi Razer Edition Motherboard