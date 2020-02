ASRock TRX40 Taichi and Ryzen Treadripper 3990X Breaks Five World Records

Splave took the wPrime-1024M world record at 11sec 541ms with the overclocked Ryzen Threadripper 3990X by using the ASRock TRX40 Taichi. The second and third scores also came from Ryzen Threadripper 3990X-powered setups. See the record at HWBOT The same setup took the first rank for GPUPI for CPU 1B at 21sec 622ms. Once again, the second and third in the ranking was also using the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. See the record at HWBOT CINEBENCH R20 is a popular benchmarking tool used to assess the rendering power of a CPU. The same overclocked setup generated 39,518 Marks on CINEBENCH R20 which automatically landed on the Hall of Fame for CINEBENCH R20 world records. The world record-breaking score beat setups using the Intel Xeons and AMD Epyc processors.See the record at HWBOT Splave and overclocked Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and ASRock TRX40 Taichi setup also created a new world record for Geekbench3 - Multi Core with 293,771 points. See the record at HWBOT The overclocked Ryzen Threadripper 3990X scored 384.389 fps in HWBOTx265 Benchmark-1080p taking the world first place rank. See the record at HWBOT The ASRock TRX40 Taichi motherboard features 16 Digi Power Phases with 90A Dr.MOS technology ensuring smooth power delivery to the third-generation Ryzen Threadripper processor. Dr. MOS technology prevents latency or slow power surges and gives a super stable system and tons of overclocking potential. Learn more about the ASRock TRX40 Taichi motherboard here.