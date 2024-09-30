ASRock Unveils Phantom Gaming PG27FFS2E Series Monitors with 240Hz Performance

All models feature a sleek four-side slim bezel design with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. This creates a more immersive viewing experience and allows for seamless multi-monitor configurations while maintaining a modern look.Equipped with a 240Hz Full HD IPS panel, the monitors deliver smooth motion and consistent image quality. Anti-glare treatment and flicker-free technology enhance viewing comfort, while AMD FreeSync Premium support helps reduce screen tearing and stuttering. The panels also cover 99% of the sRGB colour space for accurate and vibrant visuals.A 5-way joystick enables quick access to the on-screen display for intuitive adjustments. Multiple display modes and image settings are included, alongside gaming-focused features such as Dark Boost for improved visibility in darker scenes and Overdrive technology to reduce motion blur.The PG27FFS2E and PG27FFS2E-W include fully adjustable stands with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot (-90° to +90°) support. The PG27FFS1A offers tilt and swivel adjustments, providing essential flexibility for everyday use.Alongside the Phantom Gaming lineup, ASRock also introduces the Challenger CL25FFB and CL27FFB monitors. These entry-level models feature Full HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and ENERGY STAR 8.0 compliance, catering to mainstream gamers.