ASRock WRX90 WS EVO and TRX50 WS Motherboards for New AMD HEDT CPUs

To ensure stability for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors in all conditions and systems loads, the WRX90 WS EVO & TRX50 WS has been given a flagship-class server grade ultra-low loss PCB and 18+3+3 phase SPS Dr.MOS VRM design to ensure ultimate performance and superb reliability, even when subjected to the most demanding sustained workloads.To deliver ultimate performance and longevity, both motherboards are equipped with super large aluminium heat-pipe designed heatsink with server-grade cooling fans, providing ultimate heat dissipation, especially under overclocking.The new processor provides a monstrous amount of PCIe 5.0 lanes and PCIe 4.0 lanes, with 144 usable PCIe 5.0/4.0 lanes for the WRX90 and 88 PCIe usable 5.0/4.0 for the TRX50, both motherboard is equipped with ample amount of PCIe slots for expansion, PCIe 5.0 x4 Blazing' M.2 NVMe SSD Sockets, SlimSAS(SFF-8654) and MCIO connector offering the latest high speed and stable storage expansion possibilities, providing numerous storage options making them the perfect choice for your next high-end desktop or even workstation build.Fast large file transferring is crucial for content creators, therefore TRX50 WS is equipped with Marvell10 GbE & Realtek 2.5 GbE LAN to ensure superfast file-transfer speed to local server, NAS or Cloud storage. A wireless network is also available on both motherboards, Wi-Fi 6E with 2x2 antenna improves connection reliability and provides gigabit-class wireless networking, giving the convenience of high-speed, wire-free connectivity.For the ASRock WRX90 WS EVO workstation motherboard, it has been armed with server grade Intel® X710 dual 10GbE solution to ensure ultimate stability and networking performance. Besides the vast connectivity of the ASRock WRX90 WS EVO motherboard, it also supports remote management via AST2600 BMC Server Management Processor, giving system administrators out-of-band managing and monitoring through IPMI interface.ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the new AMD HEDT workstation motherboards, please visit the links below.ASRock WRX90 WS EVO Workstation Motherboard: TBA