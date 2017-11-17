ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Gets Intel Thunderbolt Certification

ASRock proudly announces the first AMD motherboard to acquire a Thunderbolt Host certification from Intel the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 motherboard. The ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 is a high-end mini ITX motherboard featuring the AMD X570 chipset that supports the AMD Ryzen 2000 and 3000 Series processors. The motherboard features a 10 power phase design using Dr.MOS that delivers smooth power delivery to the AMD processor offering superb overclocking capabilities, low temperatures, and enhanced performance for gaming and more.
With Thunderbolt 3 technology, the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 offers lightning-fast data bandwidth of up to 40Gbps for uninterrupted data and video transmission. The motherboard can connect up to three Thunderbolt 3 devices such as storage devices, monitors, external graphics cards, and other devices simultaneously by means of Daisy Chain technology.
ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 FeaturesSupports AMD AM4 Socket Ryzen 2000 and 3000 Series processors
Intel Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) + BT 5.0
Intel Gigabit LAN
Supports DDR4 4533+ (OC)
1 PCIe 4.0 x16
7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec)
Supports Creative Sound Blaster Cinema 5
4x SATA3, 1x Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (2 Rear Type A), 4x USB 3.2 Gen1 (2 Front, 2 Rear)
1x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C
ASRock Polychrome Sync Technology
Learn more about the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 here.
Where to Buy
United Kingdom
Scan Computers
Overclockers UK
United States
Amazon
Newegg
Australia
PC Case Gear
Source: ASRock.com