ASRock Z690 Motherboard Series Revealed

ASRock proudly announces its comprehensive new range of motherboards featuring Intel Z690 chipset, a brand new LGA1700 socket platform to pair with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core Processors, opening endless possibilities with PCI Express 5.0 and DDR5 high-speed memory. ASRocks Z690 line-up consists of the Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, Extreme, and Pro RS models.
ASRock Z690 Taichi
Designed for the premium user who is looking for uncompromised performance, ASRock Z690 Taichi is definitely the way to go, this motherboard has been given a 20-phase Dr.MOS design featuring the latest SPS (Smart Power Stage) technology for a smoother and neater power to the CPU with enhanced performance and OC capability. The ASRock Z690 Taichi features USB4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 technology available on the rear I/O of this motherboard, providing an incredible 40Gb/s transfer rate.
ASRock Z690 Taichi
ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming Series
To give ASRock Z690 PG Velocita the ultimate gaming weapon, ASRock has specially designed a PCIe Gen5 x4 blazing M.2 Key-M slot that accommodates the latest PCI Express 5.0 standard to perform twice the bandwidth compared to the previous generation, with a breath-taking 128Gb/s transfer speed, it is ready to unleash the full potential of future ultrafast SSDs.
For the mainstream gamer who requires a reliable yet powerful companion, ASRock Z690 PG Riptide is definitely the only choice for you, the carefully picked gaming essentials such as Lightning Gaming Ports and Killer networking enables you to game with the best gear, also the support of latest PCIe 5.0, as well as the sturdy Dr.MOS CPU VRM design with its large heatsinks, gives you the confidence to the game as hard as you desire.
As for the small form factor fanatics, the ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 is definitely the only motherboard for you, ASRock has crammed every luxury spec you can imagine into this little beast such as Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, Killer 2.5Gbps LAN and Wi-Fi 6E, 11 phase 105A SPS Dr.MOS and also the support of DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0, bringing innovative technology and high-quality products to the mini-ITX market.
ASRock Z690 PG Velocita
ASRock Z690 PG Riptide
ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4/D5
ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming 4 (DDR4)
ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4
ASRock Z690M Phantom Gaming 4 (DDR4)
ASRock Z690 Steel Legend and Extreme Series
All ASRock Z690 motherboards received serval upgrades to improve CPU performance as well as better thermal efficiency, The Z690 Extreme and Z690 Steel Legend motherboard series were designed around 6 Layer PCB and 2-ounce copper inner layers, delivering lower temperature and higher energy efficiency for overclocking. Every motherboard in this series is equipped with 2.5Gb/s LAN and a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen-2x2 header. 2.5Gb/s LAN boosts networking performance 2.5X over typical home ethernet speeds.
ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E
ASRock Z690 Steel Legend
ASRock Z690 Extreme WiFi 6E
ASRock Z690 Extreme
ASRock Z690 Pro RS for Mainstream BuildersThe ASRock Z690 Pro RS comes with a new stylish black and grey design, to match with this new subtle look, the Z690 Pro RS has been given 6-layer 2 OZ PCB and 13 phase Dr.MOS VRM, Dr.MOS operates more efficiently than alternative solutions, enabling lower temperatures and improved sustained performance, bringing performance and overclocking potential to the masses.
ASRock Z690 Pro RS
ASRock Z690M-ITX/ax
