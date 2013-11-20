ASRock Z790 PG SONIC Motherboard Launched In Partnership with SEGA

ASRock proudly announces its new ASRock Z790 PG SONIC, an officially licensed motherboard featuring SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog. A 16-bit spinning ring emblazons the rear IO cover, while on the rear side you'll even catch a glimpse of Sonic mid-run. The ASRock motherboard is co-launched to celebrate the release of SEGA's new Sonic Frontiers game.
"Designed to bring back epic memories of catching rings in Green Hill Zone, the motherboard echoes Sonic's lightning speed with its fast blue and silver shards and Sonic silhouette, besides the motherboard outlook is designed around the Sonic the Hedgehog theme, the ASRock Z790 PG SONIC also features a SONIC-inspired UEFI BIOS interface".
Said Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock motherboard & gaming monitor business unit.
Hardware That's Gotta Go FastThe ASRock Z790 PG SONIC features the fastest PCI-Express 5.0 for the latest generation of graphics and add-in cards, plus a Blazing M.2 PCI-Express 5.0 M.2 slot is ready for new, ultra-high speed NVMe SSDs minimizing load times for gamers!
Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet is included, plus a generous array of rear IO USB connectivity, including 20Gbps USB Type-C and ASRock's patent-pending Lightning Gaming Ports that are optimized for high-speed keyboards and mice, minimizing input jitter and click latency. Nahimic Audio, by SteelSeries, ensures powerful and accurate gamer-focused audio is ready for headphones and speakers alike.
All LGA1700 processors can reach their full potential thanks to the 14+1+1 Dr.MOS VRM for CPU core and GT voltages. A generous VRM cooling heatsink and a 2oz copper PCB underneath provide better thermal performance, even under sustained heavy load.
ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the ASRock Z790 PG SONIC motherboard, please visit the ASRock website.