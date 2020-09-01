ASTRO A20 Gen2 Wireless Gaming Headset and A20 Wireless Gen2 Transmitter Announced

ASTRO Gaming, a brand of Logitech International, introduces the second-generation of the award-winning ASTRO A20 wireless gaming headset along with the A20 Wireless Gen 2 USB Transmitter designed for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
The ASTRO Gaming ASTRO A20 Wireless Gen 2 Headset is professionally tuned to deliver audiophile-grade gaming performance, the ASTRO A20 is a multi-purpose headset featuring premium quality design, comfort, and wireless connectivity at an accessible price point.
ASTRO A20 Wireless Gen 2 Wireless Headset Features
ASTRO Comfort and Quality Engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight, and easily adjustable.
ASTRO Audio V2 Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids, and distortion-free bass.
15m Wireless Range The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range.
Battery Life Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.
Flip to Mute Mic The ASTRO A20s highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.
EQ Presets Three EQ mode presets are available, including ASTRO which is tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO is tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; STUDIO is neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music.
In addition to the A20 Gaming Headset, ASTRO Gaming is introducing the A20 Wireless Gen 2 USB Transmitter designed for Xbox consoles and PlayStation. One USB transmitter for Xbox consoles or PlayStation is included with each A20 Headset, or available for purchase separately. For multi-platform A20 gamers, adding a second USB Transmitter allows for the pairing of a single headset with multiple consoles.
Pricing and Availability
The ASTRO A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 is available for pre-order now for $119.99 USD from ASTRO Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in October 2020. The ASTRO A20 Gen 2 USB Transmitter will be available in October of 2020 for $19.99 USD.
Source: BusinessWire