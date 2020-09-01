ASTRO A20 Gen2 Wireless Gaming Headset and A20 Wireless Gen2 Transmitter Announced

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅01.09.2020 18:46:33
Press Release



ASTRO Gaming, a brand of Logitech International, introduces the second-generation of the award-winning ASTRO A20 wireless gaming headset along with the A20 Wireless Gen 2 USB Transmitter designed for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.



The ASTRO Gaming ASTRO A20 Wireless Gen 2 Headset is professionally tuned to deliver audiophile-grade gaming performance, the ASTRO A20 is a multi-purpose headset featuring premium quality design, comfort, and wireless connectivity at an accessible price point.

ASTRO A20 Wireless Gen 2 Wireless Headset Features


ASTRO Comfort and Quality  Engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight, and easily adjustable.
ASTRO Audio V2  Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids, and distortion-free bass.
15m Wireless Range  The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range.
Battery Life  Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.
Flip to Mute Mic  The ASTRO A20s highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.
EQ Presets  Three EQ mode presets are available, including ASTRO which is tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO is tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; STUDIO is neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music.

In addition to the A20 Gaming Headset, ASTRO Gaming is introducing the A20 Wireless Gen 2 USB Transmitter designed for Xbox consoles and PlayStation. One USB transmitter for Xbox consoles or PlayStation is included with each A20 Headset, or available for purchase separately. For multi-platform A20 gamers, adding a second USB Transmitter allows for the pairing of a single headset with multiple consoles.

Pricing and Availability
The ASTRO A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 is available for pre-order now for $119.99 USD from ASTRO Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in October 2020. The ASTRO A20 Gen 2 USB Transmitter will be available in October of 2020 for $19.99 USD.

Source: BusinessWire

