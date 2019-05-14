ASUS Adds GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards with Faster GDDR6X Memory

ASUS adds six new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models with faster GDDR6X memory. The four new models feature the newly designed ASUS Dual and Dual White models. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variants have distinct differences compared to the first edition GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models. Aside from the apparent use of faster GDDR6X memory with 19 Gbps memory speed, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X variants use 2x 8-pin power connectors. In contrast, the older models use a single 8-pin connector even for the OC (overclocked) models.
The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X White models features a new look and are also shorter with a length of 230mm, 39mm shorter compared to the older variants. Both models remain to be 2-slot cards for maximum compatibility with desktop systems.
On the other hand, the TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti 8G GDDR6X sports a triple-fan cooler with a 2.7-slot design thus offering the highest factory overclock having an OC Boost Clock of 1785 MHz.
Quick Specs and Comparison
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti V2 (Old Model)
OC Mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)
Gaming Mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 269 x 136 x 52 mm
Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti V2 OC Edition (Old Model)
OC Mode: 1740 MHz (Boost Clock)
Gaming Mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 269 x 136 x 52 mm
Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X
OC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)
Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition GDDR6X
OC mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)
Default mode: 1680 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti White Edition GDDR6X
OC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)
Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti White OC Edition GDDR6X
OC mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)
Default mode: 1680 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X
OC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)
Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 302 x 142 x 54 mm
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition GDDR6X
OC mode: 1785 MHz (Boost Clock)
Default mode: 1755 MHz (Boost Clock)
Dimensions: 302 x 142 x 54 mm
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6X
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition 8GB GDDR6X
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti White Edition 8GB GDDR6X
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti White OC Edition 8GB GDDR6X
ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti 8G GDDR6X
ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition 8G GDDR6X