ASUS Adds GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards with Faster GDDR6X Memory

Quick Specs and Comparison



ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti V2 (Old Model)

OC Mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)

Gaming Mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 269 x 136 x 52 mm

Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin



ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti V2 OC Edition (Old Model)

OC Mode: 1740 MHz (Boost Clock)

Gaming Mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 269 x 136 x 52 mm

Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin



ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X

OC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)

Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin



ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition GDDR6X

OC mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)

Default mode: 1680 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin





ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti White Edition GDDR6X

OC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)

Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin



ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti White OC Edition GDDR6X

OC mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)

Default mode: 1680 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mm

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin



ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X

OC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)

Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 302 x 142 x 54 mm

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin



ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition GDDR6X

OC mode: 1785 MHz (Boost Clock)

Default mode: 1755 MHz (Boost Clock)

Dimensions: 302 x 142 x 54 mm

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin OC Mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)Gaming Mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 269 x 136 x 52 mmPower Connectors: 1 x 8-pinOC Mode: 1740 MHz (Boost Clock)Gaming Mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 269 x 136 x 52 mmPower Connectors: 1 x 8-pinOC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mmPower Connectors: 2 x 8-pinOC mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)Default mode: 1680 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mmPower Connectors: 2 x 8-pinOC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mmPower Connectors: 2 x 8-pinOC mode: 1710 MHz (Boost Clock)Default mode: 1680 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 230 x 120 x 42 mmPower Connectors: 2 x 8-pinOC mode: 1695 MHz (Boost Clock)Default mode: 1665 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 302 x 142 x 54 mmPower Connectors: 2 x 8-pinOC mode: 1785 MHz (Boost Clock)Default mode: 1755 MHz (Boost Clock)Dimensions: 302 x 142 x 54 mmPower Connectors: 2 x 8-pin

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X White models features a new look and are also shorter with a length of 230mm, 39mm shorter compared to the older variants. Both models remain to be 2-slot cards for maximum compatibility with desktop systems.On the other hand, the TUF Gaming RTX 3060 Ti 8G GDDR6X sports a triple-fan cooler with a 2.7-slot design thus offering the highest factory overclock having an OC Boost Clock of 1785 MHz.To learn more, please visit the product page links below.