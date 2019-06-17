ASUS Adds Prime AP201 Tempered Glass Version mATX Chassis

The ASUS Prime AP201 micro-ATX chassis introduced last year is getting a tempered glass version. The ASUS Prime AP201 Tempered Glass Version is perfect for enthusiasts that prefer having a view of the interior. Aside from the tempered glass side panel, this version also sports an added PRIME branding added on the side of the chassis. The Prime AP201 and Prime AP201 Tempered Glass Version share the same design and layout other than the two mentioned differences that include the mesh front panel and front I/O. The ASUS Prime AP201 Tempered Glass Version also comes in black and white colours.
Key Features
Optimized for Cooling
With support for 280mm and 360mm radiators and up to six fans, the ASUS Prime AP201 Tempered Glass version case is primed to deal with the thermal onslaught of high-performance hardware.
Industry-Leading Spatial Efficiency
Despite a 33L footprint, the ASUS Prime AP201 supports ATX PSUs up to 180 mm long, graphics cards up to 338 mm long, custom liquid cooling, and various storage devices.
Tool-Free Side Panels
A simple yet secure clip mechanism allows chassis side panels to be easily removed and resistant to accidental dislodging.
Sizeable Cable-Management The Prime AP201 features an extended motherboard tray with strategically placed cutouts and a 32 mm gap to tuck cables out of sight.
Front Panel USB Type-C Support
The front panel of the ASUS Prime AP201 features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, so users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS Prime AP201 Tempered Glass Version at ASUS.com.