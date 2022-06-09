ASUS AIO Liquid CPU Coolers Fully Compatible with AMD AM5 Motherboards

ASUS announced that a selection of its all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers will be fully compatible with the upcoming AMD AM5 (LGA 1718) socket designed for next-gen AMD Ryzen processors. Among the list of compatible all-in-one liquid CPU coolers are the ROG Ryujin Series, ROG Ryuo Series, and ROG Strix LC liquid CPU coolers. The coolers will have full compatibility via an AM5 mounting kit, while TUF Gaming LC coolers will fit using the existing kits. A list of compatible ASUS coolers is provided in the table below.
ROG Ryujin Series
ROG Ryujin II 360 ARGB EVA
ROG Ryujin II 360 ARGB
ROG Ryujin II 360
ROG Ryujin II 240 ARGB
ROG Ryujin II 240
ROG Ryujin 360
ROG Ryujin 240
ROG Ryuo Series
ROG Ryuo 240
ROG Ryuo 120
ROG Strix LC Series
ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB
ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB White Edition
ROG Strix LC II 360
ROG Strix LC II 280 ARGB
ROG Strix LC II 240 ARGB
ROG Strix LC II 240 ARGB White Edition
ROG Strix LC II 240
ROG Strix LC II 120 ARGB
ROG Strix LC 360 RGB
ROG Strix LC 360 RGB White Edition
ROG Strix LC 360
ROG Strix LC 240 RGB
ROG Strix LC 240 RGB White Edition
ROG Strix LC 240
ROG Strix LC 120
TUF Gaming LC Series
TUF Gaming LC 240 ARGB
TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB
TUF Gaming LC 120 ARGB
TUF Gaming LC 120 RGB
ASUS did not reveal detailed information regarding the AM5 mounting kit if it will be provided for free to current users or to be purchased separately. For more information, please contact your local ASUS representative.