ASUS AMD 400 and 500 Motherboard BIOS Updates for Ryzen 5000 Series Now Available

Processor and Chipset Compatibility Chart

With the AMD Socket AM4 platform, ASUS 500 and 400 series motherboards are ready for the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors. ASUS X570 and B550 motherboards boast the latest connectivity features including next-gen PCI Express 4.0 for graphics cards and storage devices. For builders looking for the best value, the B450 platform is an ideal option.Full details and support available at ASUS.com