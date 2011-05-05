ASUS AMD 400 and 500 Motherboard BIOS Updates for Ryzen 5000 Series Now Available

ASUS rolls out the latest BIOS update for its AMD 400 and AMD 500 Series motherboards to supports the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. The recently released ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II, ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming WiFi, and ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboards come with easy BIOS Flashback to enable easy upgrade for the Ryzen 5000 Series processors. ASUS motherboard with BIOS Flashback can easily update BIOS without the need for an older generation processor. Users can also update using a supported older generation AMD processor using a USB flash drive. The latest BIOS update for Ryzen 5000 Series support is now available for the ASUS X570, B550, B450, X470, and A520 motherboards.
With the AMD Socket AM4 platform, ASUS 500 and 400 series motherboards are ready for the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors. ASUS X570 and B550 motherboards boast the latest connectivity features including next-gen PCI Express 4.0 for graphics cards and storage devices. For builders looking for the best value, the B450 platform is an ideal option.
Processor and Chipset Compatibility Chart
Full details and support available at ASUS.com