ASUS and AMD Announce Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Giveaway

ASUS today announced the launch of the exclusive Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collectors Edition graphics card officially unveiled at the ROG press event during Gamescom on August 20. At the Gamescom press event, ASUS revealed that this card is based on the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX and is custom-built for a global giveaway for gamers and fans of Space Marine 2 and the Warhammer 40K universe.
August 23: First graphics card given away onstage at Gamescom
To celebrate the game's launch, ASUS and AMD collaborated on a live stage event at the Gamescom Hall on August 23, where three randomly-chosen audience members competed to win one of the exclusive Space Marine 2 graphics cards. After several rounds of quickfire questions centered around Warhammer 40,000 lore and Space Marine 2, one of the participants received the first Space Marine 2 graphics card prize.
August 23 to September 16: Online giveaway
For a chance to win a Space Marine 2 graphics card, gamers and Warhammer 40K fans can tune into the following YouTube and Twitch channels on the dates listed below:
September 3: Sandman of Terra
September 4: Games Workshop
September 6: Ninjon
September 7: GmanLives
Date to be announced: Focus Entertainment
Additionally, a broader prize pool including themed custom PCs built by Maingear and Scan UK and featuring exclusive graphics cards is up for grabs on the ASUS Space Marine 2 giveaway landing page. The prize pool includes several Space Marine 2 graphics cards ready for deployment into new or existing gaming PCs, ROG Ally X handheld consoles ripe for playing on the go, and a host of high-end ASUS gaming peripherals ideal for asserting dominance in all of the game's combat modes.
More ways to win cards will also be announced on the ASUS Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Experience landing page, after September 9.
Terms and conditions apply. Please see the landing page for details.
More games, more glory: Two-game bundle
Gamers interested in purchasing new hardware or upgrading existing PC builds can also acquire Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening for free with the purchase of an AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card or a variety of Ryzen 7 processors. Both of the included games have vibrant worlds that can take advantage of high GPU horsepower, making it well worth picking up an ASUS Dual or TUF Gaming Radeon 7000 series graphics card.
To keep systems running smoothly between games or during creative tasks, users can also snag an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor and pair it with an ASUS X670E motherboard now or with an ASUS X870E motherboard available soon.