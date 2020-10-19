ASUS Announce Availability of the ZenBeam Latte Portable LED Projector

Display technology:- 0.23ʺ DLP®



Light source / max lifespan:- RGB LED / 30,000-hour lifespan



True resolution (native):- HD 1280 x 720



Maximum input resolution:- FHD 1920 x 1080



Light output (max.):- 300 LED lumens



Contrast ratio:- 400:1 (typical)



Colour saturation:- 120% sRGB



Display colours:- 16.7 million colours



Projection lens:- Throw ratio 1.2:1 (60ʺ projection @ 1.5 m)

Projection distance/ size:- 0.83.2 m / 30120

Projection offset:- 100%

Focus:- Manual

Zoom ratio: Fixed



Video features



- 4 picture modes: Presentation, Standard, Theater, Eco



- Vertical keystone correction (auto-correction up to +/- 40°)



- Auto aspect ratio



- HDCP 1.4



Speaker:- 2 x 5 W Bluetooth® speakers, Harman Kardon-certified



I/O ports:

- 1 x HDMI®

- 1 x 3.5 mm earphone jack

- 1 x USB Type-A with 5 W power output



Wireless projection:- Yes, with Android, iOS and Mac OS support



WiFi:- 2.5 Gbps and 5 Gbps



Power consumption:

- Power on (Max.): < 36 W

- Standby mode: < 0.5 W (Eco mode)



Battery:- 22 Wh



Acoustic noise:- 30 dBA (Standard mode); 28 dBA (Theater mode)



Mechanical design

- Tripod socket

- Kickstand



Accessories

- Carry bag

- HDMI cable

- Power adapter

- Power cord

- Remote control

- Quick start guide

- Warranty card



Compliance standards:- CE, CB, cTUVus, FCC, CEC, CCC, RCM, CU/EAC, PSE, VCCI, MIC, NCC, BSMI, IEC62471, WEEE, RoHS



Size:- 131 x 90 x 90 mm



Weight:- 585 g (estimated) / 1.3 kg (gross)

today announced the availability of theportable LED projector, one of the most popular products at CES 2021. Designed to deliver immersive video and audio experiences, ZenBeam Latte L1 provides bright projections ranging from 40 to 120 inches (diagonal) at 720p resolution, and it includes Harman Kardon audio. It offers users a more flexible option when streaming their favourite videos or movies, or conducting boardroom presentations, allowing them to adjust screen size that best fits their living or workspace. ZenBeam Latte L1 includes the Aptoide TV app that enables users to view rich video content thats optimiSed for large screen devices[1].A recipient of multiple design accolades including the 2020 Good Design, 2021 Red Dot (Product Design), and 2021 Taiwan Excellence awards, the lightweight and compact ZenBeam Latte L1 resembles a coffee mug and is the worlds first projector to feature a fabric outer layer, giving it a look that fits in any home or office. The integrated-fabric design enhances sound acoustics and provides cooling benefits by improving airflow. Internal cooling fins also help effectively dissipate heat.Wireless mirroring enables ZenBeam Latte L1 to project streamed content from supported Android, iOS and macOS-powered smartphones, tablets and other devices for high-definition entertainment. Alternatively, the HDMI port ensures compatibility with a wide range of input sources. The USB Type-A port provides a connection to a keyboard or mouse and can also be used to charge mobile devices.ZenBeam Latte has a maximum brightness of 300 LED lumens and native HD resolution with FHD input support. Its short-throw lens offers big-screen thrills even in small rooms, enabling 40-inch projections from a distance of 1 meter and 120-inch images from a distance of 3.2 meters.ZenBeam Latte can also be used as a wireless speaker that plays music for up to 12 hours on a single charge, via Bluetooth®. Its 10-watt Harman Kardon‑certified speaker has been tuned to take advantage of the fabric outer layer to provide warm and clear audio. The design also takes heat dissipation into account to ensure the best audio performance at all times.Included ASUS-exclusive AudioWizard software offers three pre-set modes to ensure optimised audio for different scenarios. Movie mode enhances vocals and overall audio for an authentic theatre-like experience; Music mode enhances bass and provides a wider audio range for various music genres; and Game mode delivers more immersive in-game sound and vocals to improve gaming experiences.ZenBeam Latte includes a remote control for easy navigation and operation. A convenient carry pouch and a built-in battery that provides up to 3 hours of nonstop entertainment (in Eco mode) make ZenBeam Latte perfect for an outdoor viewing party with family and friends.Android users can compile and manage a personal YouTube video library using the Video Links feature. This pre-installed software prevents YouTube from automatically playing videos outside of the playlist, ensuring that content stays child friendly. When ZenBeam Latte is connected to the internet via WiFi, users can view saved videos, wirelessly.ZenBeam Latte includes the pre-installed Aptoide TV media platform, a dedicated media-streaming ecosystem with over 2500 applications including YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.Further information on the ASUS ZenBeam Latte can be found at https://edgeup.asus.com/2021/asus-zenbeam-latte-l1-portable-projector-ces-2021/ and the product page