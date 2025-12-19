ASUS Announces 2026 TUF Gaming and ROG Strix Laptops with the Latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus Processors

ROG Strix G16 & G18 (2026)

Models and Specifications

ROG Strix G16 (G615)

 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

 Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

 16" 2.5K 300Hz IPS-level display, G-SYNC, Dolby Vision

 Up to 64GB DDR5 6400

 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

 2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN

 WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio

 90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter

 Weight: 2.7kg



ROG Strix G18 (G815)

 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

 Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

 18" 2.5K 240Hz Mini LED Nebula HDR display

 Up to 64GB DDR5 6400

 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

 2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN

 WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio

 90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter

 Weight: 3.5kg

ASUS TUF Gaming 2026 Series

Models and Specifications

TUF Gaming F16 (FX608LMG/LPG)

 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)

 16" 2.5K OLED 165Hz or 2.5K IPS 300Hz (ACR)

 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0

 Thunderbolt 4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45

 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos

 90Wh battery, 2.20kg



TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JPR)

 Up to Intel Core i7 14650HX

 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)

 Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR) / multiple panel options

 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0

 Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ45

 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos

 90Wh battery, 2.20kg



TUF Gaming A16 (FA608UP/UM/UH)

 AMD Ryzen 7 processor

 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)

 16" OLED 165Hz or FHD/2.5K IPS options

 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0

 USB4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45

 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos

 90Wh battery, 2.20kg



TUF Gaming A16 (FA608PP/PM)

 AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX

 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)

 Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)

 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0

 Dual USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45

 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos

 90Wh battery, 2.20kg



TUF Gaming A18 (FA808)

 AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX

 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU (140W)

 18" 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)

 Up to 32GB DDR5, 2TB PCIe 4.0

 USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45

 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos

 90Wh battery, 2.8kg