ASUS Announces 2026 TUF Gaming and ROG Strix Laptops with the Latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus Processors

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅17.03.2026 23:24:01


ASUS has announced its 2026 gaming laptop lineup, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor across its new ROG Strix models and refreshed TUF Gaming systems. Paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series Laptop GPUs, the new generation also brings upgraded cooling solutions and next-generation display technologies, including high refresh rate panels and Mini LED.

Designed to push performance further, the lineup delivers stronger multi-threaded capability, enhanced AI features, and smoother high-refresh gaming. ASUS also refines chassis designs with improved thermals and tool-less upgradeability across both the ROG and TUF families.

ROG Strix G16 & G18 (2026)


Elite performance for gaming and creation
The Strix G16 and G18 are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs, delivering strong performance for esports, AAA gaming, and content creation. Support for DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation enables higher frame rates and improved visual fidelity.

Next-generation ROG Nebula displays
The G16 features a 2.5K 300Hz display, while the G18 introduces a 2.5K 240Hz Nebula HDR panel with Mini LED technology and high peak brightness for enhanced HDR clarity. Both panels include anti-reflection coating for improved visibility.

Advanced cooling and chassis design
Both models utilise ROG Intelligent Cooling with Tri-Fan technology, a full vapour chamber, and a sandwiched heatsink design to maintain stable high performance. The redesigned chassis also offers tool-less access for easy upgrades, alongside full-surround RGB lighting.

Models and Specifications
ROG Strix G16 (G615)
 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
 Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
 16" 2.5K 300Hz IPS-level display, G-SYNC, Dolby Vision
 Up to 64GB DDR5 6400
 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
 2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
 WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio
 90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter
 Weight: 2.7kg

ROG Strix G18 (G815)
 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
 Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
 18" 2.5K 240Hz Mini LED Nebula HDR display
 Up to 64GB DDR5 6400
 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
 2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
 WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio
 90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter
 Weight: 3.5kg


ROG Strix SCAR 18 (Coming Soon): Flagship performance tier
ASUS also teased the upcoming Strix SCAR 18, featuring the same Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and GPU options up to the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, alongside a higher total system power budget for maximum performance.

ASUS TUF Gaming 2026 Series

Upgraded 16-inch models
The TUF Gaming A16 and F16 receive major upgrades with new display options, including a 2.5K 165Hz OLED panel or a 2.5K 300Hz IPS display with anti-reflection coating for improved clarity and reduced glare.

Next-gen processors and graphics
The TUF Gaming F16 features the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, while the A16 offers up to AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX. Both support up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, delivering improved efficiency and gaming performance.

Enhanced 18-inch performance
The refreshed TUF Gaming A18 pushes performance further with up to an RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and a 2.5K 300Hz display. A redesigned cooling system with second-generation Arc Flow Fans improves airflow while reducing noise.

Models and Specifications
TUF Gaming F16 (FX608LMG/LPG)
 Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
 16" 2.5K OLED 165Hz or 2.5K IPS 300Hz (ACR)
 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
 Thunderbolt 4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
 90Wh battery, 2.20kg

TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JPR)
 Up to Intel Core i7 14650HX
 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
 Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR) / multiple panel options
 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
 Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
 90Wh battery, 2.20kg

TUF Gaming A16 (FA608UP/UM/UH)
 AMD Ryzen 7 processor
 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
 16" OLED 165Hz or FHD/2.5K IPS options
 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
 USB4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
 90Wh battery, 2.20kg

TUF Gaming A16 (FA608PP/PM)
 AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
 Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)
 16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
 Dual USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
 90Wh battery, 2.20kg

TUF Gaming A18 (FA808)
 AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
 Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU (140W)
 18" 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)
 Up to 32GB DDR5, 2TB PCIe 4.0
 USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
 WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
 90Wh battery, 2.8kg


To learn more about the latest ASUS ROG Strix and TUF Gaming laptops, visit ASUS.com.

Assigned tags:
ASUS, ASUS ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, Gaming Laptop, Laptops, Intel Core Ultra, Intel, NVIDIA RTX

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Presenting the CORSAIR VANGUARD AIR 99 WIRELESS Keyboard with Elgato Stream Deck Integration · ASUS Announces 2026 TUF Gaming and ROG Strix Laptops with the Latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus Processors · FSP Introduces M330 Chassis with Tool-Free Design and Enhanced Cooling »