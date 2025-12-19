ASUS Announces 2026 TUF Gaming and ROG Strix Laptops with the Latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus Processors

ASUS has announced its 2026 gaming laptop lineup, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor across its new ROG Strix models and refreshed TUF Gaming systems. Paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series Laptop GPUs, the new generation also brings upgraded cooling solutions and next-generation display technologies, including high refresh rate panels and Mini LED.
Designed to push performance further, the lineup delivers stronger multi-threaded capability, enhanced AI features, and smoother high-refresh gaming. ASUS also refines chassis designs with improved thermals and tool-less upgradeability across both the ROG and TUF families.
ROG Strix G16 & G18 (2026)
Elite performance for gaming and creation
The Strix G16 and G18 are powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs, delivering strong performance for esports, AAA gaming, and content creation. Support for DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation enables higher frame rates and improved visual fidelity.
Next-generation ROG Nebula displays
The G16 features a 2.5K 300Hz display, while the G18 introduces a 2.5K 240Hz Nebula HDR panel with Mini LED technology and high peak brightness for enhanced HDR clarity. Both panels include anti-reflection coating for improved visibility.
Advanced cooling and chassis design
Both models utilise ROG Intelligent Cooling with Tri-Fan technology, a full vapour chamber, and a sandwiched heatsink design to maintain stable high performance. The redesigned chassis also offers tool-less access for easy upgrades, alongside full-surround RGB lighting.
Models and Specifications
ROG Strix G16 (G615)
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16" 2.5K 300Hz IPS-level display, G-SYNC, Dolby Vision
Up to 64GB DDR5 6400
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio
90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter
Weight: 2.7kg
ROG Strix G18 (G815)
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
18" 2.5K 240Hz Mini LED Nebula HDR display
Up to 64GB DDR5 6400
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio
90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter
Weight: 3.5kg
ROG Strix G16 (G615)
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16" 2.5K 300Hz IPS-level display, G-SYNC, Dolby Vision
Up to 64GB DDR5 6400
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio
90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter
Weight: 2.7kg
ROG Strix G18 (G815)
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
18" 2.5K 240Hz Mini LED Nebula HDR display
Up to 64GB DDR5 6400
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
2x Thunderbolt 5, 3x USB-A, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN
WiFi 7, Dolby Atmos audio
90Wh battery, up to 380W adapter
Weight: 3.5kg
ROG Strix SCAR 18 (Coming Soon): Flagship performance tier
ASUS also teased the upcoming Strix SCAR 18, featuring the same Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and GPU options up to the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, alongside a higher total system power budget for maximum performance.
ASUS TUF Gaming 2026 SeriesUpgraded 16-inch models
The TUF Gaming A16 and F16 receive major upgrades with new display options, including a 2.5K 165Hz OLED panel or a 2.5K 300Hz IPS display with anti-reflection coating for improved clarity and reduced glare.
Next-gen processors and graphics
The TUF Gaming F16 features the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, while the A16 offers up to AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX. Both support up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, delivering improved efficiency and gaming performance.
Enhanced 18-inch performance
The refreshed TUF Gaming A18 pushes performance further with up to an RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU and a 2.5K 300Hz display. A redesigned cooling system with second-generation Arc Flow Fans improves airflow while reducing noise.
Models and Specifications
TUF Gaming F16 (FX608LMG/LPG)
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
16" 2.5K OLED 165Hz or 2.5K IPS 300Hz (ACR)
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
Thunderbolt 4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JPR)
Up to Intel Core i7 14650HX
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR) / multiple panel options
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming A16 (FA608UP/UM/UH)
AMD Ryzen 7 processor
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
16" OLED 165Hz or FHD/2.5K IPS options
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
USB4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming A16 (FA608PP/PM)
AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
Dual USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming A18 (FA808)
AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU (140W)
18" 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)
Up to 32GB DDR5, 2TB PCIe 4.0
USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.8kg
TUF Gaming F16 (FX608LMG/LPG)
Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
16" 2.5K OLED 165Hz or 2.5K IPS 300Hz (ACR)
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
Thunderbolt 4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JPR)
Up to Intel Core i7 14650HX
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR) / multiple panel options
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming A16 (FA608UP/UM/UH)
AMD Ryzen 7 processor
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
16" OLED 165Hz or FHD/2.5K IPS options
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
USB4, USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming A16 (FA608PP/PM)
AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (115W)
Up to 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)
16GB DDR5, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0
Dual USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.20kg
TUF Gaming A18 (FA808)
AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
Up to GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU (140W)
18" 2.5K 300Hz IPS (ACR)
Up to 32GB DDR5, 2TB PCIe 4.0
USB-C DP 2.1, HDMI 2.1, RJ45
WiFi 6E, Dolby Atmos
90Wh battery, 2.8kg
To learn more about the latest ASUS ROG Strix and TUF Gaming laptops, visit ASUS.com.