ASUS Announces All-New Mini PC PN51 Powered By Ryzen 5000 Series Processors

ASUS today announced Mini PC PN51, an ultracompact computer that delivers powerful performance for a wide variety of home and business applications and a successor to the popular ASUS Mini PC PN50 model. The all-new ASUS Mini PC PN51 features the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors with Radeon Vega 7 graphics. This compact mini-PC supports up to 64GB of high-speed DDR4-3200MHz memory and supports M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 SSDs, allowing builders to configure an efficient and powerful mini-PC.
The ASUS Mini PC PN51 supports up to 8K resolution at 60 Hz or up to four displays simultaneously, with up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz. It comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networking ensuring stable, high-speed data transfers. It packs dual USB-C ports that support data transfer and DisplayPort functionality over a single cable.
Check out our ASUS Mini PC PN62 review here.
Primed to perform: Powerful CPU and memory for smooth computing and multitasking
ASUS Mini PC PN51 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors. The latest addition to the popular ASUS Mini PC range also boasts high-speed DDR4 3200 MHz memory that is up to 1.3X faster than DDR4 2400 MHz memory, delivering excellent performance for everyday computing tasks.
Superior visual experiences: 8K UHD beauty or 4K quad-display support, all at up to 60 Hz
ASUS Mini PC PN51 is powered by integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics that supports a single 8K display at up to 60 Hz and also supports up to four displays with 4K resolution at 60 Hz through HDMI, DisplayPort over dual USB-C, and user-configurable ports. Specifically, PN51 will pump 8K visuals at up to 30 Hz via a single DisplayPort and at up to 60 Hz through DisplayPort Dual-Mode (DP++) bringing every image to life in a breath-taking style.
Fast, flexible connectivity: Dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4, and Wi-Fi 6
ASUS Mini PC PN51 provides comprehensive connectivity with multiple ports, including a front-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with both Battery Charging 1.2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, a rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, and a configurable port2 to support legacy devices. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for high-speed wireless connections. The options for PN51s configurable port include COM, VGA, LAN, and DisplayPort 1.4 to cater to specific business needs such as signage, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and intelligent vending machines.
Easy-upgrade compact chassis: Modern, space-saving design thats easy to upgrade
The ASUS Mini PC PN51 easily blends into any modern home, office, and retail environment. Lightweight and compact with 115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm dimensions and a 0.62-liter volume, it can be placed almost anywhere and even attached to the back of a display with a VESA mount for a space-saving, all-in-one solution. A convenient sliding chassis design makes it easy to add or upgrade an M.2 SSD, 2.5-inch HDD, SSD, or memory in two easy steps.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Mini PC PN51 at ASUS.
Source: ASUS Newsroom