ASUS Announces All-New Mini PC PN51 Powered By Ryzen 5000 Series Processors

ASUS Mini PC PN51 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors. The latest addition to the popular ASUS Mini PC range also boasts high-speed DDR4 3200 MHz memory that is up to 1.3X faster than DDR4 2400 MHz memory, delivering excellent performance for everyday computing tasks.ASUS Mini PC PN51 is powered by integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics that supports a single 8K display at up to 60 Hz and also supports up to four displays with 4K resolution at 60 Hz through HDMI, DisplayPort over dual USB-C, and user-configurable ports. Specifically, PN51 will pump 8K visuals at up to 30 Hz via a single DisplayPort and at up to 60 Hz through DisplayPort Dual-Mode (DP++) – bringing every image to life in a breath-taking style.ASUS Mini PC PN51 provides comprehensive connectivity with multiple ports, including a front-mounted USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with both Battery Charging 1.2 and DisplayPort 1.4 support, a rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, and a configurable port2 to support legacy devices. It also boasts Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for high-speed wireless connections. The options for PN51’s configurable port include COM, VGA, LAN, and DisplayPort 1.4 to cater to specific business needs such as signage, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and intelligent vending machines.The ASUS Mini PC PN51 easily blends into any modern home, office, and retail environment. Lightweight and compact with 115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm dimensions and a 0.62-liter volume, it can be placed almost anywhere and even attached to the back of a display with a VESA mount for a space-saving, all-in-one solution. A convenient sliding chassis design makes it easy to add or upgrade an M.2 SSD, 2.5-inch HDD, SSD, or memory in two easy steps.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Mini PC PN51 at ASUS