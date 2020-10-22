ASUS Announces ASUSFEST 2021 Summer Sale Event and Giveaway

ASUS and Republic of Gamers announce the ASUSFEST 2021 offering huge deals on gaming laptops and PC components. Available at multiple online retailers and directly through ASUS. Also, get a chance to win a high-end gaming desktop with ASUS components and an Intel Core i9-11990K processor. The summer sale runs from July to August with jaw-dropping promotions on laptops, motherboards, graphic cards, and more. Welcoming back to the main stage will be retailers Scan, Ebuyer, Box, BuyIT, and CCL along with Argos, JLP, and Amazon UK.
The headline acts hitting centre stage for this great event will be the award-winning ROG STRIX B550-F Gaming Motherboard, 24 VG248QG Monitor, Ultra-fast RT-AX56U Wifi 6 Router, the elite ROG Claymore II Keyboard, and the slick ergonomic ROG Chakram Wireless Mouse.
To learn more, visit the ASUSFEST 2021 event page.
ASUSFEST 2021 Giveaway
Theres a chance to win an EXCLUSIVE gaming setup, hosted at the ASUSFEST 2021 event homepage. This prize is worthy of having its own security team, a breath-taking custom-built i9 11990K ASUS PC! Its a fully spec d-out gaming system that would make Pro gamers envious! Complete with a stunning monitor and of course a full set of peripherals!
To join the giveaway, visit the Gleam app link here: https://gleam.io/0QLe0/asus-fest-2021-custom-pc-gaming-bundle
The giveaway is open to UK & Ireland residents only!
Giveway PC Specs
- Lian Li 011 Dynamic White ROG Edition case
- Strix Z590-A motherboard
- Strix RTX 3080TI Graphics card
- Intel Core i9-11900K CPU
- ROG Strix 850W White PSU
- Xtreem ARGB White 3600 8GBx2
- TEAMGROUP Team T-Force Gaming Cardea Zero Z440 - 1TB
- TEAMGROUP Team T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 - 1TB
