ASUS Announces ASUSFEST 2021 Summer Sale Event and Giveaway

ASUSFEST 2021 Giveaway

Giveway PC Specs

- Lian Li 011 Dynamic White ROG Edition case

- Strix Z590-A motherboard

- Strix RTX 3080TI Graphics card

- Intel Core i9-11900K CPU

- ROG Strix 850W White PSU

- Xtreem ARGB White 3600 8GBx2

- TEAMGROUP Team T-Force Gaming Cardea Zero Z440 - 1TB

- TEAMGROUP Team T-Force Cardea Zero Z330 - 1TB

To learn more, visit the ASUSFEST 2021 event page There’s a chance to win an EXCLUSIVE gaming setup, hosted at the ASUSFEST 2021 event homepage. This prize is worthy of having its own security team, a breath-taking custom-built i9 11990K ASUS PC! It’s a fully spec ’d-out gaming system that would make Pro gamers envious! Complete with a stunning monitor and of course a full set of peripherals!To join the giveaway, visit the Gleam app link here: https://gleam.io/0QLe0/asus-fest-2021-custom-pc-gaming-bundle The giveaway is open to UK & Ireland residents only!