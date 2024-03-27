ASUS Announces Availability of ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV

ASUS has announced the ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV, set for early November release. This 5K monitor (5120 x 2880) boasts a high pixel density of 218 PPI and is Calman Verified, with factory-calibrated colour accuracy (Delta E<2). It covers 99% of DCI-P3, 95% of Adobe RGB, and 100% of sRGB colour gamuts. The monitor features ASUS Light Sync for consistent colour performance and LuxPixel technology for an anti-glare, low-reflection finish. Users can easily switch between two devices using built-in Auto KVM, and it offers various connectivity options, including DisplayPort over USB-C with 96-watt Power Delivery. The ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV monitor is priced at $799.
Exceptional 5K HDR Visuals
The PA27JCV features a 5K (5120 x 2880) HDR panel with a pixel density of 218 ppi, significantly enhancing text clarity and visual detail for creators. Its HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 500 compatibility deliver exceptional contrast with bright whites and deep blacks, resulting in lifelike imagery. Additionally, it provides 77% more onscreen workspace than a 4K monitor, facilitating efficient multitasking across multiple applications.
Superb Colour Accuracy
Designed for colour professionals, the PA27JCV offers 99% DCI-P3, 95% Adobe RGB, and 100% sRGB colour coverage, along with a 10-bit colour depth for over 1.07 million onscreen colours. Each display is factory-calibrated to meet the Calman Verified standard, achieving a Delta E<2 colour accuracy. Built-in ASUS Light Sync technology includes sensors for optimal brightness and colour temperature, automatically adjusting settings based on ambient light.
LuxPixel Technology
The LuxPixel technology features an anti-glare, low-reflection coating that creates a paper-like effect, minimising reflections and ensuring accurate colours and sharp details, unlike traditional matte finishes that can soften images.
Streamlined Productivity
The built-in Auto KVM allows users to switch easily between two connected laptops or PCs using a single keyboard and mouse, enhancing multitasking capabilities. The monitor also offers extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB hub, and USB-C with 96-watt Power Delivery for fast data transfers and device charging.
Free Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription
ASUS has partnered with Adobe to provide a complimentary one- or three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud for customers purchasing eligible ASUS products in select regions. This subscription includes access to key Adobe apps and can be redeemed for a new or existing account until August 31, 2025. For more information, visit the ASUS website.
