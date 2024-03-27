ASUS Announces Availability of ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV

ASUS has announced the ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV, set for early November release. This 5K monitor (5120 x 2880) boasts a high pixel density of 218 PPI and is Calman Verified, with factory-calibrated colour accuracy (Delta E<2). It covers 99% of DCI-P3, 95% of Adobe RGB, and 100% of sRGB colour gamuts. The monitor features ASUS Light Sync for consistent colour performance and LuxPixel technology for an anti-glare, low-reflection finish. Users can easily switch between two devices using built-in Auto KVM, and it offers various connectivity options, including DisplayPort over USB-C with 96-watt Power Delivery. The ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV monitor is priced at $799.



Exceptional 5K HDR Visuals
The PA27JCV features a 5K (5120 x 2880) HDR panel with a pixel density of 218 ppi, significantly enhancing text clarity and visual detail for creators. Its HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 500 compatibility deliver exceptional contrast with bright whites and deep blacks, resulting in lifelike imagery. Additionally, it provides 77% more onscreen workspace than a 4K monitor, facilitating efficient multitasking across multiple applications.

Superb Colour Accuracy
Designed for colour professionals, the PA27JCV offers 99% DCI-P3, 95% Adobe RGB, and 100% sRGB colour coverage, along with a 10-bit colour depth for over 1.07 million onscreen colours. Each display is factory-calibrated to meet the Calman Verified standard, achieving a Delta E<2 colour accuracy. Built-in ASUS Light Sync technology includes sensors for optimal brightness and colour temperature, automatically adjusting settings based on ambient light.

LuxPixel Technology
The LuxPixel technology features an anti-glare, low-reflection coating that creates a paper-like effect, minimising reflections and ensuring accurate colours and sharp details, unlike traditional matte finishes that can soften images.

Streamlined Productivity
The built-in Auto KVM allows users to switch easily between two connected laptops or PCs using a single keyboard and mouse, enhancing multitasking capabilities. The monitor also offers extensive connectivity options, including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB hub, and USB-C with 96-watt Power Delivery for fast data transfers and device charging.

Free Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription
ASUS has partnered with Adobe to provide a complimentary one- or three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud for customers purchasing eligible ASUS products in select regions. This subscription includes access to key Adobe apps and can be redeemed for a new or existing account until August 31, 2025. For more information, visit the ASUS website.

Learn more about the ASUS ProArt Display 5K PA27JCV monitor.



