ASUS Announces Availability of ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM OLED Gaming Monitors

Both monitors feature a 4K true Tandem RGB OLED panel with a proprietary TrueBlack Glossy coating to deliver supersharp imagery and incredibly accurate colors. True RGB Stripe OLED technology omits the white subpixel found in conventional WOLED panels, ensuring razor-sharp text edges and precise color reproduction while delivering up to 27% larger color volume  even at peak luminance levels. The versatile Dual Mode feature lets players effortlessly switch between stunning 4K@240Hz visuals and ultra-responsive FHD@480Hz action. Plus, a superfast 0.03ms response time eliminates ghosting and motion blur in fast-paced games.The power supply design leverages Innovative GaNFET technology to optimize heat dissipation and power efficiency, achieving nearly 35% less waste heat and a 10% drop in vent temperature  for a longer OLED lifespan with zero compromises on performance when compared with previous OLED monitors without it. Enhanced OLED Care Pro features further safeguard the panel and include an upgraded Neo Proximity Sensor that offers adjustable Motion Sensitivity as well as a configurable Auto Away timer. The five selectable motion sensitivity levels enable more precise detection and are especially useful for users who are locked in on a game. The Auto Away timer can be set from 115 minutes, with the screen automatically displaying a back image once the time elapses. All OLED Care Pro features are easily managed via the exclusive ASUS DisplayWidget Center app, using a mouse.The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM are engineered for breathtakingly realistic HDR gaming, with Dolby Vision support, VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance, a 99% DCI-P3 gamut, true 10-bit color, and Delta E<2 color accuracy. Together, these capabilities deliver deep, inky blacks, vivid highlights, and lifelike color fidelity across both games and content.With ASUS Display Control CLI and Agent Skill installed, users can ask a compatible AI agent to query and adjust supported monitor settings through natural-language requests. A single request can coordinate multiple settings across one or more compatible ASUS monitors. For example, an agent could schedule a brighter morning profile with higher brightness, 6500K color temperature, Gamma 2.2, and Blue Light Filter off. The agent can also set an evening profile with lower brightness, 4000K color temperature, and increased Blue Light Filter for more comfortable viewing before sleep. For color-critical work, a single request could select sRGB mode, 6500K color temperature, Gamma 2.2, Uniform Brightness, and a comfortable brightness level. For competitive gaming, it could switch to FHD@480Hz, activate FPS mode and OLED Anti-Flicker, and set the users preferred brightness. The CLI executes monitor-control commands locally on the workstation, while the agent translates user intent into a sequence of supported actions.Both monitors offer comprehensive connectivity to ensure compatibility with next-generation hardware. Connectivity options include DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with full 80Gbps bandwidth, HDMI® 2.1, and USB-C® with 90-watt Power Delivery for single-cable connection to compatible laptops.To learn more, visit the product page links below: