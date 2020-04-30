ASUS Announces BIOS Updates for Zen 3 and Introduces Three New Motherboards

ASUS releases BIOS updates for its AMD X570, B550, and A520 motherboard line-up to support the recently announced Ryzen 5000 Series processors. ASUS also introduces three new motherboards designed for gaming featuring support for the latest AMD Ryzen 3 architecture processors the ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero, TUF Gaming X570 Pro (Wi-Fi), and ROG Strix B550 XE-Gaming WiFi.
The latest BIOS version is now available on the ASUS website for downloads. The latest BIOS enables support for the latest AMD Ryzen Zen 3 architecture processors and offers the best performance and user experience to ASUS AMD X570, B550, and A520 motherboard users.
ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
The ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero featuring the AMD X570 platform with PCIe 4.0 support for the latest graphics cards and PCIe SSDs. The ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero is ASUSs first motherboard to feature a completely passive cooling design with its massive extended heatsink that extended from the chipset to the PCIe slots. Even without an active fan, the extended surface area of the massive heatsink delivers impressive thermal control.
The ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero features 16 TI (90 amp) power stages arranged in a teamed topology that is especially adept at responding to the load transients generated by multi-core CPUs transitioning between load states. The motherboard has two primary PCIe 4.0 x16 slots with reinforced SafeSlot design to support heavy graphics cards like the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. It also packs two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots for the latest and fastest NVMe SSDs. The motherboard also features the latest Intel WiFi 6 AX200 adapter and dual 2.5GbE and 1GbE LAN.
The ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero, as the name suggests, sports a stealthy black finish with striking contrast to the ASUS Aura RGB backlighting on the ROG logo on the chipset heatsink.
ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi)
The ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi) features 12+2 DrMOS power stages, six-layer PCB, ProCool sockets, and the signature military-grade components of the TUF Series. It has a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot but with two PCIe 4.0 x4 slots for NVMe SSDs. The TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi) comes with an active chipset heatsink, 2.5GbE LAN, and Wi-Fi 6 + BT5.0 networking solution.
ASUS Strix B550-XE Gaming WiFiThe new flagship of the B550 motherboard range, ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming ensures uprated power with its 16 integrated TI 90 amp power stages (identical to ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero) to drive present-day and next-generation AMD Zen 3 architecture processors. The motherboard sports actively-cooled VRM heatsinks with a connecting heatpipe and integrated aluminium I/O cover. The ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming WiFi comes bundled with an ASUS Hyper M.2 x16 Gen 4 card with a full-cover heatsink and embedded fan.
To learn more about the three new motherboards, please visit the following product page links below:
ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi)
ASUS ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming WiFi