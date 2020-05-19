ASUS Announces New AMD B450 ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime Motherboards

ASUS announces new AMD B450 motherboard models under the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime Series offering great performance, solid value, and broadest AMD Ryzen processor support. The refreshed ASUS B450 motherboards support the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation Ryzen processors. Tailor-made for value-oriented PC builders, the new B450 motherboards feature extra RGB LED headers on select models, AI noise-cancelling microphone software, support for the ASUS Armour Crate system for ASUS Aura Sync lighting system and parameters. All the refreshed ASUS AMD B450 now includes the ASUS BIOS FlashBack for easy firmware updates that only require a PSU and flash drive.
ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II
The ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II gets a few improvements on this refreshed model, adopting an 8+4 discrete MOS design with individual VRM components. It now sports an all-new backplate that improves the power-delivery cooling stack. Its four DDR4 memory slots support up to 128GB and speeds of up to DDR4-4400MHz. The rear panel features eight USB ports, including two superfast 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connectors and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. One USB port is dedicated to handling BIOS FlashBack. The ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II packs two RGB LED strip headers plus an ARGB header.
TUF Gaming B450-Plus II
The ASUS TUF Gaming B450-Plus II features enlarged heatsinks that rest atop an upgraded 8+2 power stage VRM to cater to the demands of higher-end Ryzen chips. The motherboard comes with two M.2 slots and the rear I/O includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A ports.
Users who dont need dedicated graphics cards can pair TUF Gaming B450-Plus II with a Ryzen APU with Vega integrated graphics, with DisplayPort output for high-resolution monitors. Aesthetically, TUF Gaming B450-Plus II features eye-catching black-and-yellow stripes, with two RGB LED strip headers for additional customization options.
TUF Gaming B450M-Pro II
The TUF Gaming B450M-Pro II is the micro-ATX form-factor version of the TUF Gaming B450-Plus II which features DisplayPort output, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A connectors, and additional USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. It sports a pair of PCIe 3.0 x16 slots with SafeSlot metal sheath reinforcement. Large heatsinks atop the VRM keep things cool even under heavy CPU loads. The four DIMM slots can boost compatible DDR4 memory to 4400 MHz, and users can install as much as 128 GB of RAM if required. There are also two M.2 slots for PCIe SSDs.
TUF Gaming B450M-Plus II
The TUF Gaming B450M-Plus II rounds up the refreshed TUF Gaming B450 lineup. This board is the ideal option for users looking for value and reliability. The main PCIe x16 slot is strengthened with ASUS SafeSlot technology while the M.2 socket is linked to four PCIe 3.0 lanes to support NVMe SSDs. An RGB LED header and ASUS Aura Sync support enable further visual customization.
Prime B450M-A II
The ASUS Prime B450M-A II pairs comprehensive functionality with a compact and understated design. Its VRM is situated under a heatsink to ensure reliable operation with a broad range of Ryzen CPUs. Four DIMM slots take in up to 128 GB of DDR4 memory, and the M.2 socket is complemented by six SATA connectors for versatile storage configurations. The upgraded rear I/O array sports 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. It also has an RGB LED strip header with ASUS Aura Sync support.
Prime B450M-K II
The Prime B450M-K II sticks to the essentials to deliver a straightforward, reliable motherboard. Budget-friendly builds for general usage, home theatre PCs, or even gaming builds can all benefit from this models simplicity and affordability. Its two memory slots support up to 64GB memory, the main PCIe slot reinforced with ASUS SafeSlot, and one M.2 slot for fast NVMe SSD storage. The Prime B450M-K II now comes with an HDMI port for broader display support.
Learn more about the ASUS B450 motherboard line-up at ASUS.com or visit the product page links below:
ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II
TUF Gaming B450-Plus II
TUF Gaming B450M-Pro II
TUF Gaming B450M-Plus II
Prime B450M-A II
Prime B450M-K II