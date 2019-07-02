ASUS Announces ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Super White Edition Graphics Card

ASUS announces the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Super White Edition graphics card featuring white aesthetics to showpiece gaming rigs. It follows the same premium features and aesthetic design as the higher-end ROG Strix GeForce 2080 Ti White Edition that was released in November last year. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Super White Edition features a 2.7-slot heatsink with the advanced Axial-tech fans that ASUS uses on its high-end graphics cards. The graphics card also features a structural brace and a solid aluminium backplate which are both in white as well. The graphics card is manufacture red using the ASUS Auto-Extreme Technology ensuring greater reliability.
Auto-Extreme TechnologyAll ROG Strix graphics cards are produced using Auto-Extreme Technology, an automated manufacturing process that sets new standards in the industry. Traditionally, soldering of through-hole and surface-mounted components needs to be performed in separate stages. Auto-Extreme Technology allows all soldering to be completed in a single pass, reducing thermal strain on components and avoiding the use of harsh cleaning chemicals. The end result is less environmental impact, lower manufacturing power consumption and a more reliable product.
High-performance DesignThe ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER White Edition leverages a 2.7-slot footprint to accommodate a larger heatsink for improved thermals. Additionally, a trio of Axial-tech fans, which were specially produced in white for this graphics card, efficiently propels air through the entire fin array. This advanced cooling solution keeps a tight grip on temperature and enables higher sustained clocks from NVIDIAs top-tier GPU.
ASUS Aura SyncThe matte-white surfaces of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER White Edition glow with the colour of ambient RGB lighting in the chassis. The card also features RGB accents on the front shroud and backplate, and ASUS Aura Sync software enables complete lighting customisation. In addition to a large number of patterns and static colour options, lighting can be synchronised to music or change colour based on temperature.
Pricing and Availability
The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER White Edition gaming graphics card will be available worldwide in February 2020. ASUS did not reveal the pricing of the graphics card.