ASUS Announces ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor

ASUS announces the worlds fastest gaming monitor designed for professional esports gamers the ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor. The ROG Swift PG259QN packs a fast IPS panel with up to a 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms grey-to-grey (GTG) response time, and a NVIDIA G-SYNC processor for super-smooth gameplay and ultra-realistic visuals.
The ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN is the perfect gaming monitor for fast-paced esports titles like Fortnite, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Rainbow Six: Siege. The PG259QN also features a special non-reflective coating on the bottom bezel to reduce onscreen reflections, a repositioned indication light thats out of direct sight, an ergonomic and space-saving stand with smart cable management, and rear ambient RGB lighting powered by ASUS Aura Sync.
ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz Gaming Monitor Features- 24.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) fast IPS gaming monitor with a 360 Hz refresh rate designed for professional esports gamers
- ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.
- NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360 Hz
- An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink provides more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions.
- HDR10 compatible for colour and brightness that exceed that of ordinary monitor
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor at ASUS.com.