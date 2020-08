ASUS Announces ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor

ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz Gaming Monitor Features

- 24.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) fast IPS gaming monitor with a 360 Hz refresh rate designed for professional esports gamers- ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.- NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360 Hz- An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink provides more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions.- HDR10 compatible for colour and brightness that exceed that of ordinary monitorASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor at ASUS.com