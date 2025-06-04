ASUS Announces Turbo Radeon AI Pro R9700 32GB 2-Slot Graphics Card

ASUS announced the Turbo Radeon AI Pro R9700 32GB graphics card, designed for high-performance workstations. It empowers users to run large memory-intensive AI models locally, and its two-slot profile, cooled by a blower-style system, makes it ideal for multi-GPU setups and space-constrained cases.
Key Features
Turbocharged for AI: Designed for compact workstations handling AI and professional workloads, with a blower-style cooler, die-cast shroud, and reinforced backplate for efficient heat dissipation and long-term reliability.
4096 Stream Processors & 128 AI Accelerators: Built for demanding AI computing, rendering, and data analysis tasks.
High-Performance Compute: Delivers up to 95.7 TFLOPS FP16 and 1531 TOPS INT4 peak performance.
Slim 2-Slot Design: Compact profile ideal for dense multi-GPU configurations.
Die-Cast Shroud & Backplate: Enhances cooling efficiency while ensuring structural strength.
Dual-Ball Fan Bearings: Offers up to twice the lifespan of traditional sleeve bearings for long-term durability.
Streamlined Cable Management: Keeps workstation builds clean and organised.
GPU Tweak III: Provides advanced monitoring, tuning, and performance optimisation.
Adobe Creative Cloud Bonus: Includes a one-month free subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.
Advanced cooling system
The blower-style fan generates high static pressure and is paired with a diecast metal shroud and backplate to help ensure efficient heat dissipation. This design expels most heat directly out of the case, which helps to keep system temperatures stable so consistently high performance can be maintained even under the most demanding AI workloads. The diecast backplate also features unique wave patterns and folds that can reduce memory temperature by up to 16% a significant improvement over traditional designs. Meanwhile, the phase-change GPU thermal pad liquifies to fill in any gaps between the die and the heatsink, providing excellent heat transfer and a more durable material than regular thermal paste.
Adaptable and robust
The slim two-slot profile also helps to make the ASUS Turbo Radeon AI Pro R9700 the ideal choice for professional workstations with limited space. This design enables flexible multi-card configurations, so users can scale their AI performance according to slot availability and power-supply capability. Meanwhile, the ASUS GPU Guard manufacturing system applies adhesive to secure all four corners of the GPU die, enhancing endurance. And the 304 stainless steel bracket is durable and corrosion-resistant.
Learn more about the ASUS Turbo Radeon AI Pro R9700 (TURBO-AI-PRO-R9700-32G).