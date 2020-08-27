ASUS Announces Zen AiO 24 M5401 All-in-One PC

ASUS announces the ASUS Zen AiO 24 (M5401), a new 23.8-inch all-in-one PC that introduces a fresh, contemporary design and optional touchscreen functionality. The ASUS Zen AiO 24 appeals to minimalists and professionals with its space-saving design and stylish aesthetics. It packs front-firing speakers certified by Harman Kardon. The 23.8-inch NanoEdge display with optional touchscreen technology sports a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The Zen AiO 24 (M5401) is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000-Series processors with AMD Radeon graphics.
Elevated performanceThe ASUS Zen AiO 24 delivers desktop-level power with its high-performance AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processors paired with fast AMD Radeon graphics. It features an industry-leading and flexible triple-storage option that supports two ultra-fast PCIe SSDs and a hard drive. This allows users to have the fastest boot drive and large capacity hard drive. The new Zen AiO 24 extends to internet connectivity, with integrated Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for smooth streaming of high-definition video and near-instant transfer of large files.
Narrow-bezel touchscreen display and sophisticated beautyThe ASUS Zen AiO 24 is designed to complement modern lifestyles with its striking off-center metal stand and premium materials including fine-woven fabric across the front-mounted speaker grilles. The ASUS Zen AiO 24 creates immersive multimedia experiences with premier audio from the experts at Harman Kardon. The beautiful 23.8-inch NanoEdge display has an incredibly thin bezel that measures just 2.8 mm with a remarkable up to 93% screen-to-body ratio.
With touchscreen technology, Zen AiO 24 makes interacting with various applications easier than ever, putting every command right at the fingertips. The panel serves up IPS-level visual brilliance, delivering 100% sRGB colour gamut. With ASUS Splendid technology included, its easy to fine-tune the display for image perfection.
