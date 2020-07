ASUS Christmas In July Returns With Discounts On Components, Monitors & More

The TUF VG35VQ, a 35" 3440x1440 100Hz monitor, is almost 10% off this July

ASUS Laptop X409JA-EK022T – WAS £449.99, NOW £399.99 – DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X409JA-EK024T – WAS £549.99, NOW £499.99 – DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X509JA-EJ025T – WAS £449.99, NOW £399.99 – DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X509JA-EJ028T – WAS £549.99, NOW £499.99 – DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X509JA-EJ031T – WAS £679.99, NOW £599.99 – DISCOUNT: £80



Vivobook S S433FA-EB212T – WAS £699.99, NOW £599.99 – DISCOUNT: £100

Vivobook S S433FA-EB043T – WAS £699.99, NOW £599.99 – DISCOUNT: £100

Vivobook S S433FA-EB076T – WAS £899.99, NOW £699.99 – DISCOUNT: £200

ZenBook Flip UX362FA-EL142T – WAS £999.99, NOW £799.99 – DISCOUNT: £200

Last year's Christmas in July event coincided with the launch of a new promo. campaign, and this one will be no different. Savers will be able to double-up on their discounts through the ASUS Rate My Gear program (which offers £25 for leaving a product review of a recent ASUS purchase) and the ASUS B550 Bundle Cashback Campaign . All told, it's possible to claim overall savings of more than £100; no mean sum to put elsewhere.BOX, Scan, Ebuyer, BuyIT, CCL, Aria, Overclockers are once again participating in the campaign this year, alongside Very, Curry’s PC World, Novatech and AWD-IT and others where discounts are available. If in doubt, participating retailers should be flying the 'ASUS Christmas in July' banner seen above.Top brand new products are featured in this year’s deals including the ROG Swift PG35VQ monitor, AMD X570 motherboards, the brand new ROG Strix GO 2.4 headset and brand new wireless routers including the ZenWiFi AC mesh network. But that's not the limit to these deals, which also include ASUS Laptops and Vivobooks, CPU coolers, RTX 20-series graphics cards and even ProArt Monitor + System bundles.ASUS and ROG have also teamed up with game developer Techland to give awayand the soon to be releasedwith any qualifying purchase of ROG peripherals, monitors, motherboards and more. Furthermore, you can win an awesomePC complete with monitor and peripherals on the promotional landing page, and join some great competitions run with multiple Twitch streamers and influencers over the course of the month.But all good things must come to an end, and some sooner than others. While many of the savings will run until the end of the month, some will only be around while stocks last. If you see a deal that catches your fancy it may be best to jump on it quick rather than wait and be disappointed. On the other hand, ASUS and their retail partners will also be adding more limited time discounts on additional products as the event progresses, so keep your eyes peeled for more.