ASUS Christmas In July Returns With Discounts On Components, Monitors & More



The TUF VG35VQ, a 35" 3440x1440 100Hz monitor, is almost 10% off this July

Laptops and Notebooks



ASUS Laptop X409JA-EK022T  WAS £449.99, NOW £399.99  DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X409JA-EK024T  WAS £549.99, NOW £499.99  DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X509JA-EJ025T  WAS £449.99, NOW £399.99  DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X509JA-EJ028T  WAS £549.99, NOW £499.99  DISCOUNT: £50

ASUS Laptop X509JA-EJ031T  WAS £679.99, NOW £599.99  DISCOUNT: £80



Vivobook S S433FA-EB212T  WAS £699.99, NOW £599.99  DISCOUNT: £100

Vivobook S S433FA-EB043T  WAS £699.99, NOW £599.99  DISCOUNT: £100

Vivobook S S433FA-EB076T  WAS £899.99, NOW £699.99  DISCOUNT: £200

ZenBook Flip UX362FA-EL142T  WAS £999.99, NOW £799.99  DISCOUNT: £200