ASUS ExpertBook B9450 Thin and Light Laptop Now Available

- 14" Full HD Display with narrow bezel design, 180-degree hinge, HD IR webcam with built-in webcam shield- Professional-grade performance with Intel Core i7-10510U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz) and Windows 10 Pro featuring Windows Cortana (ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business)- Magnesium alloy chassis with Military Grade 810G durability: weighs only 1.94 lbs. with a thinness of only 0.6"- Fast high capacity storage with 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 16 GB RAM for superior multitasking performance- ErgoLift Hinge, backlit spill-resistant keyboard, and ASUS NumberPad, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad that’s perfect for crunching numbers- Built-in light bar compatible with Amazon Alexa - Latest connectivity with 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A (Gen 2), 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 2) with Thunderbolt, Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 (dual band), HDMI, micro HDMI to RJ45 Cable, and microSD card readerThe ASUS ExpertBook B9450 thin and light business laptop is now available in the United States via Amazon and Newegg starting at $1,699.99 for the Intel Core i7-10510U-powered model.