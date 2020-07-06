ASUS ExpertBook B9450 Thin and Light Laptop Now Available
The ASUS ExpertBook B9450, deemed the worlds lighting 14-inch business laptop, is now available in selected partner resellers online today. The ExpertBook B9450 is equipped with up to a 10th generation Intel Core vPro i7 processor, up to dual 2TB PCIe x4 SSD, and up to 16GB memory. The ASUS ExpertBook B9450FA also features the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 networking solution. The laptop also packs two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.
The ASUS ExpertBook B9450 packs a 14-inch FHD IPS display with 300 nits peak brightness and 100% sRGB colour gamut. The thin laptop sports 4mm-thin bezels with a 94% screen-to-body ratio. The ExpertBook B9450 features a durable and lightweight magnesium-lithium alloy chassis with 14.9mm thickness and weighs a mere 870 grams. The ExpertBook B9450 offers an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.
Features
- 14" Full HD Display with narrow bezel design, 180-degree hinge, HD IR webcam with built-in webcam shield
- Professional-grade performance with Intel Core i7-10510U Processor (8M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz) and Windows 10 Pro featuring Windows Cortana (ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business)
- Magnesium alloy chassis with Military Grade 810G durability: weighs only 1.94 lbs. with a thinness of only 0.6"
- Fast high capacity storage with 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 16 GB RAM for superior multitasking performance
- ErgoLift Hinge, backlit spill-resistant keyboard, and ASUS NumberPad, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad thats perfect for crunching numbers
- Built-in light bar compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Latest connectivity with 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A (Gen 2), 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 2) with Thunderbolt, Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 (dual band), HDMI, micro HDMI to RJ45 Cable, and microSD card reader
Pricing and Availability
The ASUS ExpertBook B9450 thin and light business laptop is now available in the United States via Amazon and Newegg starting at $1,699.99 for the Intel Core i7-10510U-powered model.
Comments
Recent Stories
« HyperX Launches Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard · ASUS ExpertBook B9450 Thin and Light Laptop Now Available