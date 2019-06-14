ASUS ExpertCenter E500 G9 Workstation Announced

ASUS ExpertCenter E500 G9 Key Features

- Intel 12th Generation Core i3/i5/i7/i9 Processors and DDR5-4800 ECC memory for professional performance and stability

- Dual on-board 2.5GbE Ethernet ports for faster high-density, high-bandwidth and low-latency

- Supports Intel Wi-Fi 6 module that is compatible with the 802.11ax standard (optional)

- Triple M.2 for up to 32Gbps and performance and data redundancy

- A EPEAT Bronze-certified workstation for greener environment

- Ready for 2D/3D rendering with support for one NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics card

- Ultra-fast connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 2.2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A and C and USB 3.2 Gen 1

- Supports up to three independent displays simultaneously via HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI-D and VGA

- Independent software vendor (ISV) certification for validated reliability and compatibility with key applications

Press Release ASUS today announced ExpertCenter E500 G9  an all-new workstation that delivers professional performance and flexible expandability, and is ideal for 3D design/modeling, rendering, simulation and visualization. This powerhouse workstation also supports NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise to help creative professionals to accelerate workflows and projects with real-time collaboration to create and connect virtual worlds.Empowering creativity with the latest technologiesASUS ExpertCenter E500 G9 is powered by the latest up to 12th Generation Intel Core processors to provide more cores and bandwidth for advanced creation. Next-generation PCIe 5.0 slots are also a feature, empowering data-transfer speeds that are up to 2X that of PCIe 4.0  ensuring that ExpertCenter E500 G9 is an ideal and robust choice for handling data-intensive tasks.Featuring up to 128 GB of DDR5-4800 ECC memory, ExpertCenter E500 G9 also ensures system stability by automatically detecting and correcting any data corruption, drastically reducing the risk of crashes during rendering. Fast connectivity also accelerates productivity, so ExpertCenter E500 G9 boasts dual 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports for high-speed throughput, plus optional WiFi 6E for the quickest-possible wireless data transfers.Enable real-time 3D collaboration with NVIDIA Omniverse EnterpriseThe finest quality comes from the best collaboration. ExpertCenter E500 G9 features a high-performance up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 graphics card to tackle complex visualization workflows. This unrivaled power and capability, supported by an NVIDIA RTX GPU, delivers the performance needed for creation empowered by the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform  enhancing enterprise 3D designs and digital-twin workflows with real-time collaboration and true-to-reality simulation.ASUS is also working closely with many independent software vendors (ISVs) to accelerate the adoption of Omniverse in the 3D-animation and architectural engineering and construction (AEC) industries, providing the assurance of validated reliability and compatibility with key applications.Powerful IT management for businessASUS ExpertCenter E500 G9 also includes ASUS Control Center, an integrated IT-management software that enables seamless remote monitoring and control of devices in the business environment. ASUS Control Center allows IT administrators to perform BIOS installations, run one-click software updates remotely and manage multiple devices at once  no matter where employees are located.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more about the ExpertCenter E500 G9 workstation, please visit the ASUS website