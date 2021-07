ASUS Finally Releases ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME Motherboard

ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME Features

Ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop processors; also supports up to two M.2 drives and features USB 3.2 Gen 2 and AMD StoreMI to maximize connectivity and speedEnlarged VRM heatsinks plus integrated aluminum I/O cover, high-conductivity thermal pad, five M.2 heatsinks with embedded backplates, and ROG Water-Cooling Zone.18+2 power stages rated for 90 A, ProCool II power connectors, microfine alloy chokes, and 10K Japanese-made black metallic capacitorsUSB 3.2 Gen 2x2 front-panel with PD3.0 60W fast charging, onboard WiFi 6E, Marvell AQtion 10 Gb Ethernet, Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and ASUS LANGuard.Industry-leading gaming audio: ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 with ESS ES9018Q2C DAC and the bundled ROG Clavis USB digital-to-analog converter for high-fidelity sound.2ʺ LiveDash OLED, ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting, including one RGB header and three addressable Gen 2 RGB headersBundled ROG Fan Controller, pre-mounted I/O shield, V_Latch switch, BIOS FlashBack, M.2 Q-Latch, Q-Code, FlexKey, Q-Connector, SafeSlot, and Graphics Card HolderBundled 1-year AIDA64 Extreme subscription.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME motherboard at ROG.ASUS.com