ASUS Finally Releases ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME Motherboard

ASUS finally releases the top-end AMD X570 motherboard model the ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME motherboard. This motherboards predecessor is the CROSSHAIR VI EXTREME, an AMD X370 motherboard. ASUS skipped releasing an equivalent model for the AMD X470 platform - a would-be CROSSHAIR VII EXTREME motherboard. The ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME is a bit of a late release given that the AMD X570 platform was first announced back in 2019. Nevertheless, ASUS seems to be confident that the new release will spice up the competition.
The ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME is decked out with the best premium features one can pack in a consumer desktop motherboard. This includes a robust 18+2 phase power design with 90A MOSFETs and ProCool II power connectors. The motherboard also features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, 10GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and ROG SupremeFX with ESS DAC for high-fidelity audio. Like most of ROGs premium top-end motherboard models, the ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME also packs a fully customizable 2 OLED display. The motherboard comes bundled with a 1-year AIDA64 Extreme subscription, a popular software for real-time monitoring, stress-testing, and benchmarking.
ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME FeaturesAMD AM4 Socket
Ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop processors; also supports up to two M.2 drives and features USB 3.2 Gen 2 and AMD StoreMI to maximize connectivity and speed
Comprehensive Thermal Design
Enlarged VRM heatsinks plus integrated aluminum I/O cover, high-conductivity thermal pad, five M.2 heatsinks with embedded backplates, and ROG Water-Cooling Zone.
Robust Power Delivery
18+2 power stages rated for 90 A, ProCool II power connectors, microfine alloy chokes, and 10K Japanese-made black metallic capacitors
High-Performance Connectivity
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 front-panel with PD3.0 60W fast charging, onboard WiFi 6E, Marvell AQtion 10 Gb Ethernet, Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and ASUS LANGuard.
Industry-leading gaming audio: ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 with ESS ES9018Q2C DAC and the bundled ROG Clavis USB digital-to-analog converter for high-fidelity sound.
Unmatched Personalization
2ʺ LiveDash OLED, ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting, including one RGB header and three addressable Gen 2 RGB headers
DIY-Friendly Design
Bundled ROG Fan Controller, pre-mounted I/O shield, V_Latch switch, BIOS FlashBack, M.2 Q-Latch, Q-Code, FlexKey, Q-Connector, SafeSlot, and Graphics Card Holder
Renowned Software
Bundled 1-year AIDA64 Extreme subscription.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME motherboard at ROG.ASUS.com.