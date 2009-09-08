ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition Officially Announced

ASUS and Noctua today announced the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition: the worlds first graphics card to use Noctua fans and a tailored heatsink that has been co-engineered by Noctua. Allowing for a reduction in noise levels of up to 15dB(A), this refined cooling setup makes the Noctua Edition the quietest card in its class and the perfect choice for customers who demand serious GPU performance without sacrificing quietness of operation. While it delivers best-in-class cooling and silence, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition with its Noctua NF-A12x25 fans comes in at a thicker 4.3 slot.
Massive Noise Reduction
The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition offers a massive reduction in noise levels of 15dB(A) at medium fan speeds and 9dB(A) at maximum fan speeds versus - a reduction in noise levels of 5.7dB(A) as compared to the standard version. Registering at only 12.6dB(A), it is not only quiet but near inaudible. This enables customers with well-ventilated cases and moderate ambient temperatures to play games or run other GPU-intensive tasks in almost complete silence.
ASUS and Noctua Technologies Combined
The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition features a semi-passive fan control setup (ASUS 0dB technology) that can switch the fans off completely whenever the GPU temperature goes below 50°C. This means that in typical configurations with low to moderate ambient temperatures and well-ventilated cases, the card can run entirely fanless at lower GPU loads such as during office productivity tasks, web browsing, or even light gaming. Even at high GPU loads such as during gaming or benchmarking, the fan speeds will stay extremely low as long as the ambient temperature inside the case isnt excessive.
The combination of semi-passive functionality, extremely low noise levels even in GPU-intensive tasks, and the possibility of setting custom fan curves via ASUS GPU Tweak software also makes the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition an ideal companion for Noctuas NH-P1 passive cooler paired with the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan for semi-passive operation. Combining these products in a suitable case makes it easy to build a system that will run completely fanless in typical productivity tasks and only relies on ultra-quiet fans for situations when extra GPU or CPU power is required, such as gaming or video editing.
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition 8GB GDDR6 Specifications
Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070
Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0
Engine Clock - OC mode: 1755 MHz (Boost Clock)
Engine Clock - Gaming mode: 1725 MHz (Boost Clock)
CUDA Core: 5888
Memory Speed: 14 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
Maximum Display Support: 4
Card Dimensions: 310 x 147 x 87.5mm
Recommended PSU: 750W
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
Slot: 4.3 Slot
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 Specifications
Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070
Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0
Engine Clock - OC mode: 1845 MHz (Boost Clock)
Engine Clock - Gaming mode: 1815 MHz (Boost Clock)
CUDA Core: 5888
Memory Speed: 14 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
Maximum Display Support: 4
Card Dimensions: 310 x 147 x 87.5mm
Recommended PSU: 750W
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
Slot: 4.3 Slot
Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070
Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0
Engine Clock - OC mode: 1755 MHz (Boost Clock)
Engine Clock - Gaming mode: 1725 MHz (Boost Clock)
CUDA Core: 5888
Memory Speed: 14 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
Maximum Display Support: 4
Card Dimensions: 310 x 147 x 87.5mm
Recommended PSU: 750W
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
Slot: 4.3 Slot
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 Specifications
Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070
Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0
Engine Clock - OC mode: 1845 MHz (Boost Clock)
Engine Clock - Gaming mode: 1815 MHz (Boost Clock)
CUDA Core: 5888
Memory Speed: 14 Gbps
Memory Interface: 256-bit
Maximum Display Support: 4
Card Dimensions: 310 x 147 x 87.5mm
Recommended PSU: 750W
Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin
Slot: 4.3 Slot
Availability
Sold by ASUS and ASUS sales partners, the Noctua Edition card will be available starting mid-October 2021. Learn more about the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics cards, please visit the links below.
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition 8GB GDDR6
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition 8GB GDDR6