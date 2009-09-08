ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition Officially Announced

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition 8GB GDDR6 Specifications

Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070

Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0

Engine Clock - OC mode: 1755 MHz (Boost Clock)

Engine Clock - Gaming mode: 1725 MHz (Boost Clock)

CUDA Core: 5888

Memory Speed: 14 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Maximum Display Support: 4

Card Dimensions: 310 x 147 x 87.5mm

Recommended PSU: 750W

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin

Slot: 4.3 Slot



ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 Specifications

Graphics Engine: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070

Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0

Engine Clock - OC mode: 1845 MHz (Boost Clock)

Engine Clock - Gaming mode: 1815 MHz (Boost Clock)

CUDA Core: 5888

Memory Speed: 14 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Maximum Display Support: 4

Card Dimensions: 310 x 147 x 87.5mm

Recommended PSU: 750W

Power Connectors: 2 x 8-pin

Slot: 4.3 Slot

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition offers a massive reduction in noise levels of 15dB(A) at medium fan speeds and 9dB(A) at maximum fan speeds versus - a reduction in noise levels of 5.7dB(A) as compared to the standard version. Registering at only 12.6dB(A), it is not only quiet but near inaudible. This enables customers with well-ventilated cases and moderate ambient temperatures to play games or run other GPU-intensive tasks in almost complete silence.The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition features a semi-passive fan control setup (ASUS 0dB technology) that can switch the fans off completely whenever the GPU temperature goes below 50°C. This means that in typical configurations with low to moderate ambient temperatures and well-ventilated cases, the card can run entirely fanless at lower GPU loads such as during office productivity tasks, web browsing, or even light gaming. Even at high GPU loads such as during gaming or benchmarking, the fan speeds will stay extremely low as long as the ambient temperature inside the case isnt excessive.The combination of semi-passive functionality, extremely low noise levels even in GPU-intensive tasks, and the possibility of setting custom fan curves via ASUS GPU Tweak software also makes the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition an ideal companion for Noctuas NH-P1 passive cooler paired with the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan for semi-passive operation. Combining these products in a suitable case makes it easy to build a system that will run completely fanless in typical productivity tasks and only relies on ultra-quiet fans for situations when extra GPU or CPU power is required, such as gaming or video editing.Sold by ASUS and ASUS sales partners, the Noctua Edition card will be available starting mid-October 2021. Learn more about the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics cards, please visit the links below.