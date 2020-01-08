ASUS Introduces Asetek-Powered TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB Cooler
ASUS today present the TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB liquid cooler on a tweet. The cooler featuring a precision-engineered fan blade groove design for reduced fan noise. The TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB all-in-one liquid CPU cooler is powered by an Asetek cooling engine and features eye-catching RGB lighting with ASUS Aura Sync support. It is styled to complement the TUF Gaming Motherboards and other TUF Gaming Alliance themed components. The TUF Gaming LC RGB coolers use reinforced, sleeved tubing for increased durability.
The ASUS TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB liquid CPU coolers sports an illuminated TUF gaming logo on its pump top. The iconic TUF logo also comprises of customisable RGB LEDs. The included fans are optimized for radiators with its precision-engineered groove on the blade tip for improved airflow generating up to 67 CFM. The TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB supports the latest Intel and AMD mainstream platforms including LGA 115X, LGA 1200, and AM4.
The ASUS TUF Gaming LC RGB liquid CPU coolers are covered with a 5-year warranty. The cooler will also come in a 120mm-sized radiator, the TUF GAMING LC 120 RGB. ASUS did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the coolers. However, the TUF GAMING LC 240 RGB has been listed at a Taiwan-based online store PC Home for NT$3490, approximately US$119.
