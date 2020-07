ASUS Introduces Asetek-Powered TUF Gaming LC 240 RGB Cooler

The ASUS TUF Gaming LC RGB liquid CPU coolers are covered with a 5-year warranty. The cooler will also come in a 120mm-sized radiator, the TUF GAMING LC 120 RGB. ASUS did not reveal information regarding the pricing and availability of the coolers. However, the TUF GAMING LC 240 RGB has been listed at a Taiwan-based online store PC Home for NT$3490, approximately US$119.To learn more, visit the product page links below:Sources: ASUS Twitter