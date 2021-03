ASUS Introduces Compact Phoenix RTX 3060 12GB Graphics Card

ASUS Phoenix RTX 3060 12GB Features

Graphics Engine: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

CUDA Cores: 3584

Memory: 12GB GDRR6

Memory Speed: 15Gbps

OC Mode - 1807 MHz (Boost Clock)

Gaming Mode - 1777 MHz (Boost Clock)

Card Dimensions: 177 x 128 x 51 mm

NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors: The building blocks for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPUs, the all-new Ampere SM brings 2X the FP32 throughput and improved power efficiency.2nd Generation RT Cores: Experience 2X the throughput of 1st gen RT Cores, plus concurrent RT and shading for a whole new level of ray tracing performance.3rd Generation Tensor Cores: Get up to 2X the throughput with structural sparsity and advanced AI algorithms such as DLSS. These cores deliver a massive boost in game performance and all-new AI capabilities.Axial-tech fan design has been tuned up with more fan blades and a reversed rotational direction for the center fan.Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve-bearing designs.Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.A protective backplate prevents PCB flex and trace damage.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 12GB at ASUS.com