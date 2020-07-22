ASUS Introduces Compact Phoenix RTX 3060 12GB Graphics Card

ASUS introduces the compact ASUS GeForce Phoenix RTX 3060 12GB graphics card featuring a single-fan cooler design and a compact length of just 177mm. The ASUS Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 sports a single large Axial-tech fan with a dual-ball bearing for a longer lifespan. The graphics card uses a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and comes with a aesthetic and sturdy backplate. The ASUS Phoenix RTX 3060 is ideal for small-form-factor PCs and mini-ITX builds.
ASUS Phoenix RTX 3060 12GB FeaturesNVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors: The building blocks for the worlds fastest, most efficient GPUs, the all-new Ampere SM brings 2X the FP32 throughput and improved power efficiency.
2nd Generation RT Cores: Experience 2X the throughput of 1st gen RT Cores, plus concurrent RT and shading for a whole new level of ray tracing performance.
3rd Generation Tensor Cores: Get up to 2X the throughput with structural sparsity and advanced AI algorithms such as DLSS. These cores deliver a massive boost in game performance and all-new AI capabilities.
Axial-tech fan design has been tuned up with more fan blades and a reversed rotational direction for the center fan.
Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve-bearing designs.
Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability.
A protective backplate prevents PCB flex and trace damage.
Specs
Graphics Engine: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
CUDA Cores: 3584
Memory: 12GB GDRR6
Memory Speed: 15Gbps
OC Mode - 1807 MHz (Boost Clock)
Gaming Mode - 1777 MHz (Boost Clock)
Card Dimensions: 177 x 128 x 51 mm
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the ASUS Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 12GB at ASUS.com.