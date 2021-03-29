ASUS Introduces Prime AP201 MicroATX Chassis

ASUS introduces the Prime AP201 chassis a 33-litre micro-ATX chassis with tool-free side panels and quasi-filter mesh panels offering superb cooling. The ASUS Prime AP201 is a compact chassis but comes with enough room to house high-end components including graphics cards of up to 338mm in length and radiators of up to 360mm (triple 120mm fan) in size. Furthermore, the Prime AP201 also supports standard ATX power supply units. The cases front I/O includes a USB-C port to support most modern devices today. The Prime AP201 is available in black and white colours.
ASUS Prime AP201 Key FeaturesQuasi-Filter Mesh Panels
A mesh design comprised of over 57,000 precision-machined 1.5mm holes increases airflow and provides a compelling view of the components within your build.
Optimized for Cooling
With support for 280 and 360mm radiators and up to six fans, the ASUS Prime AP201 is primed to deal with the thermal onslaught of high-performance hardware.
Industry-Leading Spatial Efficiency
Despite a 33L footprint, the ASUS Prime AP201 chassis supports ATX PSUs up to 180 mm long, graphics cards up to 338 mm long, custom liquid cooling, and various storage devices.
Tool-Free Side Panels
A simple yet secure clip mechanism allows chassis side panels to be easily removed and resistant to accidental dislodging.
Sizeable Cable-Management
The ASUS Prime AP201 features an extended motherboard tray with strategically placed cutouts and a 32 mm gap to tuck cables out of sight.
Front Panel USB Type-C Support
The front panel of the ASUS Prime AP201 chassis features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, so users can enjoy transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing but says the chassis will be available for purchase from partner resellers by mid-June. To learn more about the Prime AP201 micro-ATX chassis, please visit ASUS.com.